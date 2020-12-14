KEY VOTES LAST WEEK
Selling Weapons to United Arab Emirates: Voting 46-50, the Senate on Dec. 9 refused to block the Trump administration’s planned sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones to the United Arab Emirates. These unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with laser-guided bombs and air-to-ground missiles. By this vote, the Senate failed to discharge from committee a measure (SJ Res 77) to disapprove of the sale. A yes vote was in opposition to the sale.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow,
Democrat, yes
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters,
Democrat, yes
Confirming Federal Election Commissioner: On a vote of 92-4, the Senate on Dec. 9 confirmed Shana M. Broussard for a seat on the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The agency’s first African-American commissioner, Broussard had been an FEC staff attorney, and before that she was an attorney with the Internal Revenue Service and an assistant district attorney in New Orleans. A yes vote was to confirm Broussard.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
Sending Military Budget to President Trump: Voting 84-13, the Senate on Dec. 11 adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget for fiscal 2021 (HR 6395). In addition to provisions in the House summary above, the bill would prohibit U.S. troops from being deployed domestically against Americans exercising their constitutional right to peaceably protest; reinforce America’s role in NATO; expand health benefits to Vietnam-era veterans exposed to Agent Orange; and ensure that all federal employees have access to 12 weeks’ paid parental leave. A yes vote was to send the measure to President Trump.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
Approving $740.5 Billion Military Budget: Voting 335-78, the House on Dec. 8 adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget (HR 6395) for fiscal 2021 that includes $69 billion to fund combat operations overseas, $60 billion-plus for active-duty and retiree health care and hundreds of billions for weapons systems, personnel costs and research and development. The bill would require the removal of Confederate names from military bases, treat global warming as a national-security threat, fund a 3 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel and expand programs for military victims of sexual assault. A yes vote was to send the measure to the Senate.
1st District U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, Watersmeet, yes
2nd District U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, Zeeland, yes
Approving Stopgap Funding Through Dec. 18: On a vote of 343-67, the House on Dec. 9 passed a bill (HR 8900) that would fund the government on a stopgap basis through Dec. 18. In addition to averting a shutdown, the vote gives leaders more time to negotiate another round of emergency relief for individuals and households facing economic hardship as a result of Covid-19. A yes vote was to approve stopgap funding through Dec. 18.
Bergman, yes
Huizenga, yes
KEY VOTES AHEAD
Both chambers will debate government funding in the week of Dec. 14 and may also take up a Covid-19 relief package. The Senate also will vote on the final version of the fiscal 2021 military budget.