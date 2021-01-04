Key votes last week
Opening Debate on Veto Override of Military Budget: Voting 80-12, the Senate on Dec. 30 opened debate on whether to pass the $740.5 billion 2021 military budget (HR 6395) over President Trump’s veto. A final override vote was expected soon. Because the Senate initially passed the budget by an overwhelming margin, it was expected to easily reach the two-thirds majority needed to join the House (above) in overriding the veto. Congress voted to sustain each of Trump’s eight previous vetoes. A yes vote was to start debate on the veto override.
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Democrat, yes
U.S. Senator Gary Peters,
Democrat, yes
Joining House in veto override: Voting 81-13, the Senate on Jan. 1 joined the House (above) in overriding President Trump’s veto of the $740.5 billion military budget for fiscal 2021 (HR 6395). This was the first of Trump’s nine vetoes to meet with congressional disapproval.
Stabenow, yes
Peters, yes
Raising Stimulus Checks to $2,000: Voting 275-134, the House on Dec. 28 passed a bill (HR 9051) that would increase the latest round of Covid-19 stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and from $1,200 to $4,000 for couples, plus $600 per child. Under both this bill and a $900 billion coronavirus relief package recently enacted into law, individuals with 2019 adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 and couples jointly earning up to $150,000 would be eligible for full payments. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $87,000 and couples in the $150,000-to-$174,000 range would receive gradually reduced sums. Full payments also would go to seniors receiving income only from Social Security, railroad retirees and veterans dependent on disability payments. The bill would add $464 billion to the cost of the previously enacted $900 billion package. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate, where it was blocked by the Republican leadership.
1st District U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, yes
2nd District U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, no
Overriding Trump Veto of Military Budget: Voting 322-87, the House on Dec. 28 surpassed the two-thirds majority required to override President Trump’s veto of a bill (HR 6395) authorizing $740.5 billion for the U.S. military in fiscal 2021. A yes vote was to override the veto and put the bill into law.
Bergman, yes
Huizenga, yes
Key votes ahead
The 117th Congress convened Sunday, Jan. 3.