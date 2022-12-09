House Bill 4188, Revise school pension procedures: Passed 23 to 8 in the Senate
To establish procedures for managers of the state public school employee pension system to select a vendor for the defined-contribution annuity option authorized by a 2017 reform law. That law largely replaced the perennially underfunded “defined benefit” school pension system with one that offers employees 401k accounts with generous employer contributions, or an annuity to be created later. This bill authorizes the actual creation of that annuity option.
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon
Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt
VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
Senate Bill 1203, Increase annual fees imposed on Uber and Lyft type services: Passed 89 to 13 in the House
To cancel a reduction of annual “registration” fees imposed on “transportation network companies” like Uber and Lyft that under current law goes into effect in March 2023, and instead keep collecting the higher fees until Sept. 30, 2027. The impositions were authorized by a 2016 law establishing a comprehensive regulatory regime on this industry.
100th Dist. State House Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, yes
101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, yes
Senate Bill 1111, Earmark internet gambling tax revenue to charity gambling regulation: Passed 97 to 5 in the House
To use money from a state “internet gaming fund” to cover the cost of administering regulations on charitable gambling operations that use casino-type games (“millionaire parties”).
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
Senate Bill 450, Ban emergency rules that bar hospital or nursing home visitors: Passed 93 to 4 in the House
To prohibit state or local officials from imposing emergency orders that prohibit or limit a family member or patient representative from visiting a patient or resident in a health care facility or nursing home, subject to reasonable limits on the number of visitors at one time and other precautions.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
Senate Bill 783, Replace disabled veteran property tax breaks with income tax credit: Passed 88 to 12 in the House
To revise details of the property tax exemptions granted to disabled veterans, and reimburse local governments for the foregone revenue this represents, by using a new state income tax credit to deliver the benefit rather than local property tax breaks. Also, to make widows of service members killed in action eligible for these tax breaks, and provide benefits for veterans who are at least 50% but less than 100% disabled.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
Senate Bill 1221, Extend tax breaks for owners benefitting from an Oakland “renaissance zone”: Failed 29 to 67 in the House
To extend for another 15 years the generous tax exemptions authorized by lawmakers for the corporate and other beneficiaries of a particular “renaissance zone” in Oakland County.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes