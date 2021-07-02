Senate Bill 28, Spend more on auto crash rehab facilities: Passed 33 to 0 in the Senate
To appropriate $25 million for grants to certain rehab clinics said to be aggrieved by fee caps in the 2019 auto insurance reform law. This law eliminated a requirement for all policies to include unlimited lifetime medical and personal care benefits for crash victims, which was said to generate of fraud and abuse, and was cited as a major reason for the state’s very high insurance costs.
34th Dist. Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
House Bill 4087, Epidemic response bills, ‘stockpile for the next one’: Passed 97 to 12 in the House
To require the state health and welfare department to maintain in the future “a stockpile of materials and supplies that will be necessary to respond to a disaster or emergency.”
100th Dist. Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, yes
101st Dist. Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, yes
Senate Bill 372, Repeal land-line phone book mandate: Passed 81 to 28 in the House
To repeal a law that requires phone companies print phone books for land-line customers.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
Senate Bill 507, Require Secretary of State to fully re-open: Passed 95 to 14 in the House
To prohibit the Secretary of State from charging late fees on drivers license or licenses and document renewals until all its branch offices are open for walk-in service that allow same-day transactions to be completed without the requirement of an advance appointment.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
Senate Bill 27, Investigate coronavirus deaths in nursing homes: Passed 106 to 3 in the House
To appropriate $1.25 million for county prosecutors to investigate “the long-term care and residential care facility policies implemented by the governor” in response to the coronavirus epidemic and “data on infection and transmission rates, tracking, tracing, and number of deaths associated with these facilities”
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes