Senate Bill 844, Spend more on corporate subsidies: Passed 25 to 8 in the Senate
To add $1.003 billion to the state spending already approved for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The largest share, $846 million, will be spent giving subsidies to a handful of corporations and developers selected by officials at a “Michigan Economic Development Corporation” agency. The bill also adds spending on various social welfare programs and on improvements to state armories.
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon
Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt
VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
Senate Bill 844, Spend more on corporate subsidies: Passed 76 to 28 in the House
The House vote on the spending bill described above.
100th Dist. State House Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, yes
101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, yes
House Bill 6184, Limit state health department emergency orders to 28 days, and more: Passed 22 to 14 in the Senate
To revise the law that authorizes the state health department to impose emergency orders in response to an epidemic, by requiring such orders to identify the epidemic, describe how required procedures or restrictions on gatherings will protect the public health, and disclose the data and information used to justify the order, which could not extend beyond 28 days without legislative consent.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
Senate Bill 1133, Increase fee to record deeds: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate
To increase from $2 to $4 the fee charged by a county register of deeds to record deeds and other instruments. The bill cancels an existing provision to lower the fees from the current $4 to $2 starting in 2023.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 4491, Revise process for removing dead voters from the rolls: Passed 32 to 1 in the Senate
To require county clerks to update a qualified voter file by canceling registrations of deceased voters at least monthly, and at least weekly starting six weeks before an election, and daily in the last 15 days. The bill would also permit clerks in smaller cities and townships to do certain specific ballot “pre-processing activities” prior to election day.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 5703, Require public schools prominently post key school code provisions: Passed 28 to 5 in the Senate
To require public schools to prominently post in the school board’s meeting room the provision from the state Constitution establishing that, “Religion, morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.” This language is from the Northwest Territory ordinance passed by congress in 1787, and has been in Michigan constitution since the state’s admission to the union in 1837.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 6019, Investigate adding more nuclear power to state electricity grid: Passed 32 to 4 in the Senate
To require the Michigan Public Services Commission to pay a consultant to do a feasibility study on expanding nuclear power generation in the state.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 5880, Mandate parental consent for minor’s non-emergency medical treatment: Passed 58 to 21 in the House
To prohibit a licensed or registered health care provider from providing nonemergency health care to a minor without first obtaining the consent of the minor’s parent or guardian.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
House Bill 6367, Reinstate repealed public urination and defecation bans: Passed 65 to 32 in the House
To prohibit a local government that has an ordinance or charter provision authorizing criminal penalties for public urination, defecation or littering, from repealing the measure (styled by the bill as “decriminalizing public indecency”). Also, to require any local governments that decriminalized this in 2022 to promptly reenact their ordinances.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
House Bill 4575, Prohibit local bans on natural gas or propane heaters and furnaces: Passed 61 to 45 in the House
To prohibit local governments from banning the use of natural gas or propane appliances and heaters in a new or existing residential building or structure. A number of California cities have imposed such bans.
VanSingel, no
O’Malley, yes