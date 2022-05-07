Senate Bill 884, Ban use of non-US made voting machines in Michigan: Passed 22 to 12 in the Senate
To prohibit the use in Michigan of electronic voting systems produced or provided by an entity that is listed as a national security risk on the Federal Communications Commission website.
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon
Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt
VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
House Bill 4674, Increase crime victims compensation grants: Passed 33 to 1 in the Senate
To increase the dollar amounts, expand eligibility, and make other changes in a law that authorizes crime victim reimbursement claims. Among the changes, the maximum emergency award would rise from $500 to $4,000, the maximum aggregate award from $25,000 to $45,000, and the maximum funeral grant from $5,000 to $8,000.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
Senate Bill 166, Let pharmacists fill more out-of-state prescriptions: Passed 103 to 0 in the House
To establish that a pharmacist who receives a prescription from an advanced practice registered nurse prescriber or physician’s assistant prescriber in another state or Canada may dispense the drug or device without determining whether the prescriber has the correct licenses. Under current law, Michigan pharmacists may fill such prescriptions written by out-of-state doctors, dentists and veterinarians.
100th Dist. State House Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, yes
101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, yes
House Bill 4375, Authorize more “double dipping” by pensioned ex-teachers: Passed 102 to 1 in the House
To permit public school teachers and other staff who retire and begin collecting a pension to return to work in a school district and claim both a paycheck and a pension check if at least 12 months have passed since the “retirement.” Under current law, with some exceptions for hard-to-fill positions, retirees who “double dip” get reduced benefits. The bill would also repeal a requirement that a school district must pay the unfunded pension benefit liability contributions associated with employing a retired teacher. Also, it would extend for 10 years a 2021 sunset on allowing retirees to fill certain high-demand positions and collect both a paycheck and full pension check.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
House Bill 4077, Restrict regulations on unattended self-service gas stations: Passed 60 to 43 in the House
To prohibit state regulators from requiring unattended self-service gas stations to install measures to prevent public access, including locked dispensers, security fencing or other measures. The bill would instead require daily inspections by an owner or operator, emergency shut-off switches, surveillance cameras, fire extinguishers and more.
VanSingel, no
O’Malley, yes