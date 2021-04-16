House Bill 4029, Legalize “stun guns”: Passed 78 to 32 in the House
To repeal a ban on the sale, possession or use of “stun devices” by adults, defined as a “device that is capable of creating an electro-muscular disruption…capable of temporarily incapacitating or immobilizing an individual by the direction or emission of conducted energy.” This does not include a launchable device, which means Tasers would still be prohibited.
100th Dist. State Rep.
Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, yes
101st Dist. State Rep.
Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, yes
House Bill 4568, Push back tax deadlines in epidemic: Passed 108 to 1 in the House
To push-back the April 15, 2021 deadline for filing 2020 individual state income tax returns and payments, and the April 30 deadline for corporate income tax filers. The new dates for 2021 only are May 17 and June 1, respectively. This is part of a legislative package that also places in statute delays to city income tax and other 2021 tax deadlines, after the IRS pushed back federal tax filing deadlines in March.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
House Bill 4055, Revise details of certain state scholarships in epidemic: Passed 107 to 3 in the House
To expand the eligibility standard in the 2020-21 school year for a competitive state merit award scholarship, so that students would be eligible if they get a high grade point average, class rank, or other measure of academic success. Under current law the eligibility threshold for these scholarships is a score of at least 1,200 on the SAT test, but most students will not have the opportunity to take that test due to school lockdowns and restrictions.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
House Bill 4343, Mandate public schools give excused absence for playing Taps at military funeral: Passed 105 to 5 in the House
To add a provision to Michigan law requiring that if a public school student who is absent for a day because he or she is playing “Taps” at a military funeral it is considered an excused absence.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes