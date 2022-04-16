House Bill 4256, Let service dog trainers bring animals into public facilities: Passed 34 to 4 in the Senate
To revise a law that requires facilities open to the public (“public accommodations”) to permit the use of a service animal by a person with a disability, so that it also requires them to allow trainers to use the facility to train or socialize a service animal.
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon
Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
House Bill 4705, Record licensing board hearings: Passed 33 to 5 in the Senate
To require audio recordings be made and retained for one year of public meetings of a state licensing board, a state commission panel, or other state boards with rule-making authority.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 4252, Increase certain state payments to railroad companies: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate
To increase the subsidies the state gives to railroad companies each year to maintain their active traffic control devices, circuitry, and appurtenances at rail grade crossings. Also, to increase the payments by 6.64% every other year going forward.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 5765, Allow ‘double dipping’ for corrections pensioners: Passed 101 to 3 in the House
To allow “retired” state prison employees to collect a pension while also getting paid to do corrections work. This authorization would expire two years after the bill becomes law.
100th Dist. State House Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, yes
101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley. R-Lake Ann, yes
House Bill 5569, Authorize spending more on state road patrol subsidies: Passed 101 to 1 in the House
To revise the “maintenance of effort” spending requirement that comes with counties accepting the privilege of having their own sheriff’s road patrols augmented with State Police “secondary road patrols” at no charge. This refers to a requirement that counties use this subsidy to permit a net-increase in patrols rather than substitute patrols paid for by state taxpayers for ones provided by county taxpayers. The bill would add some minor exceptions in some instances.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes