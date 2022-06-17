House Bill 4996, Require governor announce legislative vacancy election date within 30 days: Passed 23 to 14 in the Senate
To require the governor to announce the election dates to fill a vacancy in the legislature within 30 days of the seat becoming open.
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon
Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt
VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
Senate Bill 744, Authorize subsidies to shipping and port interests: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To add a selective state subsidy program that would give private developers and corporations $2.5 million in “Great Lakes Maritime” grants for a variety of improvements and uses related to port facilities, including pursuing more business.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 5696, Let minors age 16 stock liquor store shelves: Passed 34 to 1 in the Senate
To permit minors age 16 and older to stock shelves and do related functions in a business that manufactures or sells liquor. Current law prohibits this for anyone under age 18.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 4884, Revise governor removal of corrupt or neglectful school board members: Passed 61 to 43 in the House
To revise provisions of the state school code that prescribe a process for a governor exercising the authority granted by the state constitution to remove a local public official from office, in cases when that official is school board member or intermediate school board member. House Bill 4883 would amend the process for removing other local officials, which is authorized for neglect, corruption or malfeasance.
100th Dist. State House Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, yes
101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, yes
House Bill 4416, Remove restrictive covenants from condo and homeowner association deeds: Passed 105 to 0 in the House
To make it unlawful to record in the county deeds office a property owners’ or condominium association’s governing documents that contain a “restrictive covenant” that violates the federal Civil Rights Act, and establish that existing ones are void and unenforceable. The bill would also require associations that receive a member request to delete the restrictive covenants to act on it, and empower courts to enforce this.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
House Bill 5560, Revise domestic violence confidentiality detail: Passed 105 to 0 in the House
To establish that a police officer or a prosecuting attorney may provide a domestic or sexual violence service agency with the name and pertinent information of a victim of domestic violence for the purpose of offering supportive services.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
House Bill 6013, Give teachers stipend for “mentoring” colleagues: Passed 101 to 4 in the House
To give $1,000 annual stipends to public school “mentor teachers” as defined in the bill, and also give $90 daily stipends to prospective teachers who are filling the teacher licensure requirement to obtain a prescribed number “apprenticeship and internship” hours.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes
House Bill 6108, Raise age to buy tobacco: Passed 79 to 26 in the House
To raise the minimum age to buy tobacco in Michigan, from 18 to 21.
VanSingel, no
Jack O’Malley, yes
House Bill 5681, Permit remote courtroom victim rights statements: Passed 105 to 0 in the House
To revise a law that permits a crime victim to appear and make an oral impact statement at the sentencing of the defendant, by also allowing this to be done from a remote location.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes