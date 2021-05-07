Senate Bill 128, Impose same expanded hours mandate on both new and used car dealers: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate
To impose a new mandate on both new and used auto dealers that they must be open for 30 hours per week during at least 48 weeks a year. This would likely have no effect on new car dealers, whose generally larger operations and costs make them likely to keep long hours already, but the additional burden could force some used car dealers to go out of business.
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon
Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt
VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
Senate Bill 335, Exempt high school graduation ceremonies from “lockdown” orders: Passed 21 to 15 in the Senate
To establish that emergency “lockdown” orders issued by the state health department do not prohibit or otherwise limit holding a high school graduation commencement ceremony held during the 2020-2021 school year at a public or nonpublic school to honor the graduating class of 2020 or 2021.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
Senate Bill 116, Establish alternative “apprenticeship” requirements in barber licensure mandate: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate
To revise a state licensure mandate imposed on barbers that requires 1,800 hours of instruction at a “licensed barber college” before an individual can earn a living at this trade. The bill would allow an individual to substitute “apprenticeship” hours for the barber college mandate, if this met a lengthy list of requirements specified in the bill.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
House Bill 4540, Make Detroit “People Mover” transit police full law enforcement officers: Passed 107 to 1 in the House
To establish that “Detroit People Mover” transit police are considered full law enforcement officers.
100th Dist. State Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, yes
101st Dist. State Rep. Jack
O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, yes
House Bill 4591, Ban state “severance pay” and “confidentiality agreements” with officials: Passed 110 to 0 in the House
To prohibit the state from entering “severance pay,” “nondisclosure” or “confidentiality” agreements with current or prospective government officials and appointees, subject a fine of up to $2,500. Specifically, such agreements would be unlawful if the payment exceeded 12 weeks of the individual’s regular pay, or prohibited him or her from revealing factual information about an alleged violation of law. This would not apply to unionized state employees whose terms of employment are already specified by a union contract. The bill comes after it was revealed the former head of the state health department who resigned during the coronavirus epidemic was the beneficiary of such a deal.
VanSingel, yes
O’Malley, yes