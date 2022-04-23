Senate Resolution 128, Assert Senate opposition to college COVID mandates: Passed 22 to 15 in the Senate
To adopt a non-binding resolution asserting that the state Senate opposes “mandates related to COVID-19 at all public and private colleges and universities in Michigan,” and send it to the Michigan Association of State Universities, the president of Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities, and the president of the Michigan Community College Association.
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon
Bumstead, R-Fremont, yes
35th Dist. State. Sen. Curt
VanderWall, R-Ludington, yes
Senate Bill 996, Ban nitrous oxide paraphernalia: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To add selling an object specifically designed for ingesting or inhaling nitrous oxide to a 1988 law that banned the sale of drug “paraphernalia,” subject to 90 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
Senate Bill 994, Create another government opioid commission: Passed 33 to 0 in the Senate
To create a 26-member “opioid advisory commission” comprised of specified political appointees and state officials, and would provide annual reviews of state government’s activities in this area. This would be in addition to a separate “Prescription Drug and Opioid Abuse Commission,” which itself replaced an earlier Controlled Substances Advisory Commission, and an Advisory Committee on Pain and Symptom Management.
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes
Senate Bill 995, Restrict certain local government lawsuits against pharmaceutical makers: Passed 33 to 0 in the Senate
To prohibit local governments from filing lawsuits related to claims defined in two legal settlements against certain drug producers, one called the “Janssen settlement” and another called the “National Prescription Opiate Litigation.”
Bumstead, yes
VanderWall, yes