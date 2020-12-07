Key votes last week
Legalizing Marijuana Under Federal Law: Voting 228-164, the House on Dec. 4 passed a bill (HR 3884) that would allow marijuana to be used legally for medicinal and recreational purposes under federal law while allowing states to continue to set their own marijuana policies. The bill would federally decriminalize marijuana, or cannabis, by removing it from the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, which outlaws possession, sale and cultivation and imposes stiff fines and potential jail time for all but the most minor offenses. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
1st District U.S. Rep. Jack
Bergman, R-Watersmeet, no
2nd District U.S. Rep. Bill
Huizenga, R-Zeeland, no
Authorizing Marijuana Workplace Testing: Voting 174-218, the House on Dec. 4 defeated a Republican measure guaranteeing that employers, under the terms of HR 3884 (above), would have the right to test job applicants and employees for marijuana impairment to ensure the safety of the workplace. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Bergman, yes
Huizenga, yes
Speeding ALS Disability Benefits: Voting 96-1, the Senate on Dec. 2 passed a bill (S 578) that would enable victims of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) to start receiving Social Security disability benefits at the time of their diagnosis. This would waive the statutory five-month wait period for receiving Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance benefits. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow,
Democrat, yes
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters,
Democrat, yes
Confirming Federal Reserve Governor: Voting 48-47, the Senate on Dec. 3 confirmed Christopher J. Waller, 61, for a term on the Federal Reserve System board of governors due to expire in January 2030. Waller had been executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. His confirmation leaves one vacancy on the seven-member board. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Stabenow, no
Peters, no
KEY VOTES AHEAD
Congress will debate regular 2021 appropriations and the 2021 military budget in the week of Dec. 7 and could also vote on a coronavirus relief package.