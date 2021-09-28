Ludington residents and officials have a good problem on their hands: how to spend a free $848,653.
That’s the city’s share of $350 billion that was allocated across state and local governments through the American Rescue Plan Act, signed in March.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the funds are “a big deal.” They afford Ludington an opportunity to tackle some “smaller-scale things” that have long been on the city’s radar, he said.
Officials are seeking input from residents on how they’d like it to be spent. They’re also organizing a public meeting, on a date still to be determined, for residents to learn about the funds and express their preferences.
Eligible uses of ARPA funds are restricted to:
• recovering revenue lost due to COVID-19;
• mitigating the virus’ economic impact on the community;
• increased pay for essential workers; and
• funding for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
So far, the city has compiled a list of more than 30 suggestions from staff and residents. Costs have been estimated for most of the staff suggestions, and Foster said staff are working to estimate costs for resident suggestions.
The list ranges from straightforward giveaways to new equipment for city staff, infrastructure investments, a year-round homeless shelter and a program to control the reproduction of feral cats. Each item is explained below.
Giveaways, housing, feral cats
All late water bills could be paid off for $28,000, according to the list of potential projects.
The list proposes reimbursing restaurants for this year’s licensing fees. A request to waive the fees from the city to District Health Department No. 10 was denied, Foster said.
Subsidizing home improvements and outdoor dining areas is on the list. But costs for that haven’t been estimated yet, and the city “would really have to work through” how either of those would occur, Foster said.
Foster suggested that either low-interest loans or grants could fund “life-and safety-type issues” with residents’ homes, like a broken furnace. Improvements to the exteriors might also be eligible, he said.
Housing-related suggestions from the community included a year-round homeless shelter and subsidizing affordable housing projects.
Residents also suggested burying power lines and implementing a “trap, neuter, release” program to control the feral cat population. The city had, and discontinued, a similar program “back in the day,” Foster said.
Infrastructure
Repairs to Stearns Park bathrooms, particularly the northernmost one, are on residents’ minds. That bathroom was closed most of the summer due to a poorly designed pipe frequently clogging, Foster said, and a grinder pump could be installed to fix it.
Bathroom improvements to Cartier Park for an estimated $150,000 are also a possibility. That amount would be used to match a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources if it is approved.
If the grant is not approved, that amount would likely fund work on one bathroom only, Foster said.
Residents suggested addressing stormwater issues at Rath Avenue’s crossings with Melendy and Danaher streets. Rath Avenue was reopened at Melendy Street in May after flooding in 2019. Both intersections need rebuilt water and sewer lines and redesigned stormwater systems, Foster said.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Councilor Kathy Winczewski said a resident told her the sewer line on Lewis Street sometimes backs up near Lakeview Elementary. The sewer line was added to the list.
Foster said a resident suggested sidewalk installation, but did not specify which sidewalks. He said city council members have an area in mind, focusing on a “core area” west of Washington Avenue and south of Tinkham Avenue, including a “little bit of the north end of the Fourth Ward” and building out from there.
An $85,000 item on the list labeled “Broadband” represents the city’s contribution to Mason County’s efforts to expand fiber optic internet access, Foster said.
“More modern” playgrounds for Stearns Park and the park near American Legion Post 76 are on the list for $100,000 each. Foster said the eligibility of the playgrounds is a “gray area.”
A drinking fountain and water line to the west end of Ludington Avenue are on the list for a combined $13,000. The water line would allow for a fire hydrant to be installed, Foster said.
Generators at two lift stations could prevent backed-up wastewater during power outages for an estimated $15,000 each. Lift stations elevate wastewater so gravity can pull it to a treatment plant, and power loss could result in a septic backup.
A replacement for the city’s portable, diesel-powered water pump is on the list for an estimated $30,000. The city’s 50-year-old pump “old and tired,” said Chris Cossette, superintendent of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The pump is used to drain holes around the plant and in cases such as a recent water main break.
Stimulus funds could cover the increased cost of improvements to the Brye Road booster atation, which regulates water pressure. Bids to overhaul parts of the station came back “significantly over-budget,” Foster said, and $160,000 would cover the overage.
Replacements for “all of the larger water meters” city-wide are proposed for a rough cost of $50,000. Meters at large-volume users like industrial sites and schools fail faster, Foster said, and result in more lost revenue when their flow isn’t calculated.
A $50,000 item to offset the costs of a storage building for the Utility Maintenance Department is on the list. The “warehouse-type facility” would be used to store meters and piping, Foster said.
City business
Some items on the list might be most exciting for city staff. For example, a $2,000 tablet could allow the building inspector to work more remotely. Digitizing documents in city hall for an estimated cost of $60,000 would also facilitate more working from home, Foster said.
But residents could expect better service from the city if several facilities’ phone systems are replaced for an estimated $100,000, Foster said. City hall’s decades-old system isn’t capable of transferring calls to the police or public works departments, and replacements for the antiquated handsets are no longer available, he said.
A $20,000 item on the list labeled “Safety Committee” would consist of items like helmets and harnesses to keep city employees safe on the job.
A suggestion to install hand dryers in city hall for $10,000 came from the police department, Foster said. City hall bathrooms currently use paper towels.
A reimbursement of $45,000 to the Downtown Development Authority for unanticipated improvements to the Legacy Plaza water line is on the list.