Mike Hrycko is happy to be back home in the Midwest.
Hrycko moved from near the shores of the Pacific Ocean to the fresh coast of Lake Michigan as he was named publisher of the Ludington Daily News, Oceana’s Herald-Journal and White Lake Beacon. His first day was Monday.
“Everybody told me this was going to be cold,” he said Wednesday, “but this has just been beautiful.”
Pat Patterson, vice president of Community Media Group and parent company to the Daily News said, Hrycko’s selection was the result of an extensive search.
“We performed a nationwide search to find the next publisher for The Daily News group and are thrilled to have Mike join us and lead these great newspapers,” Patterson said.
Hrycko grew up on the northwest side of Chicago and went on to working for newspapers from Illinois to South Dakota to Oregon and Washington. His career path was through the circulation of newspapers. He was the circulation director in South Dakota before moving to a combined circulation and advertising director role in Coos Bay, Oregon, and then the corporate circulation director in Bend, Oregon.
In his last position, he was the publisher of Grays Harbor Newsgroup in Aberdeen, Washington, which included the Daily World in Aberdeen and newspapers in Montesano and Ocean Shores.
Hrycko said he was impressed with the communities so far.
“It seems like a very tight-knit community,” he said. “Everybody here has been warm and welcoming. It’s a beautiful area. I’m really enjoying my the drive into work, on those streets over there with the leaves still falling by the lake. It is absolutely gorgeous.
“I was blessed to live by the ocean the for the last several years. But, I’ll tell you, I think this outdoes it.”
Hrycko recognized the “strong journalistic tradition” at the chain of newspapers, and there are good ties to the community.
“My goal is to just continue build on that, keep moving us forward, stay involved in the community and hope to continue to put our newspapers into a position to serve (the area) and the communities to the best of our ability.”
Hrycko is glad to be much closer to his home in Illinois than across the country.
“(I’m) closer to friends and family,” he said. “When I started my journey 10 or 12 years ago out of Chicago, I didn’t think I would miss the place. Now, it is really good to be back in the Midwest.
“I never thought I would actually say this, but I’m actually looking forward to the snow… not too much snow, but enough to have some fun in.”