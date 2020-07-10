BIG RAPIDS —
I arrived at the drive-through testing site in Big Rapids at 10:15 a.m., Thursday, and I admit I was a little nervous — a common feeling, the District Health Department No. 10 staff assured me.
I pulled into the Trinity Fellowship Evangelical Free Church parking lot and was directed through the parking cones by a sheriff’s deputy. I pulled up to a woman who motioned for me to stop.
She handed me a packet of information to look over, then gave me the run down: leave a 2-inch gap in my driver’s side window, hold up my identification and the next person will ask for verbal consent.
She asked me to pull into the closest lane and halt between two canopies.
There were three lanes, which is the usual, according to Katie Haner, health department public health educator.
“We always have our three drive-through lines and three guards’ tents,” she said.
Jane Drake, agency clerk supervisor, greeted me and went over the consent form and how to retrieve my results. The test would go through a lab, BioReference Laboratories, and be completed in five to seven days. It was not an antibody test, which determines if a person had COVID-19 and recovered. The test being administered was to determine if I currently had COVID-19.
After she took my information for registration — how the health department tracks where I’m from for reporting and any necessary follow-ups — and gave it to Christy Anthony, cancer control navigator for the Mason County office.
The health department pulls from staff closest to the area where the testing is taking place.
“It a real mix of people,” Haner said.
Drake filled out the consent form and asked me if I understood what it meant as she went through it.
The health department will contact me if I test positive, Drake said.
“No news is good news,” Haner told me.
Drake said there was a chance the test could result in a false negative, meaning I have the virus but the test didn’t catch it.
I’ll be able to access my test results by visiting the lab’s website, or I can call the health department once they receive the results.
Then I was handed my requisition form to give to the National Guard.
I rolled up to the National Guard tent, where I was told to roll down my window and tilt my head back.
Sgt. Hiram Lopez warned me it would be uncomfortable before he inserted the long swab into my nose. He rotated it slightly. My eyes watered. It was over in five seconds — I counted.
“It’s like when your doctor uses a tongue depressor and you gag some,” Haner said. “The key is to stay relaxed.”
Spc. Travis Bradburn, who stood nearby to assist, placed the swab in a container to be sent to the lab.
The testing began at 10 a.m. that morning and 55 people went through before I pulled in. The testing site saw 225 people the day before.
It was the health department’s fourth pop-up testing. The first three were in Newaygo County, Wexford County and Manistee County. A free drive-through testing site is scheduled for Ludington next week.
Staggering the days and hours allows the health department to capture people who work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Haner said.
“We find that Wednesdays and Thursdays work best,” she said.
The health department has nurses on-site who can test minors. The National Guard only tests people 18 and older.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” she said.
People are asked to stay inside their vehicles during the whole process, but do not have to wear masks if they follow the directions from the staff.
Those who want to be tested can go to any pop-up testing site, regardless of the county they are from. The health department is scheduling testing for each of its counties and central locations.
People don’t have to wait for drive-through testing to come to their community to get tested, Haner said.
“At this point we don’t have a plan to (revisit locations), but things can change. We don’t have any plans to circle back around,” she said. “We also give people information to the state hotlines of different hospital hotline numbers that they can call to get testing as well.”
The Ludington testing will take place at the Ludington High School parking lot 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16.