U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will serve another two-year term representing Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.
He defeated Democratic challenger Bryan Berghoef in Tuesday’s general election.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Huizenga had 59 percent of the vote compared to Berghoef’s 39 percent, based on results from 230 of 306 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
The Associated Press reported Huizenga’s victory early Wednesday morning, though votes were still being counted. As of Wednesday afternoon, Huizenga had 239,361 votes compared to Berghoef’s 154,211.
The win marks Huizenga’s sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he’s served since 2011.
Huizenga is the co-owner of gravel business. His campaign focused on a pro-life message and championed spurring economic growth and supporting small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his campaign website.
Berghoef, who is a pastor at the Holland United Church of Christ, focused on healthcare gaps, ending the influence of special interest groups in politics and protecting the Great Lakes.
The 2nd Congressional District includes Mason County, from around Decker Road and south, as well as Lake, Oceana, Ottawa, Newaygo and Muskegon counties, and portions of Kent and Allegan counties.