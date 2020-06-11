HumaniTea co-owners Carmen Biggs and Chris Turnbull know it’s been a difficult couple of months for residents and businesses in Ludington, but now that some restrictions have been lifted regarding public gatherings, they’re hoping to provide an opportunity for people to relish the arrival of summer.
HumaniTea is spearheading the organization of a community block party, set to take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of James Street.
It’s been dubbed the Lemons to Lemonade Block Party, and Biggs said the name reflects the spirit of the event. After a lengthy closure due to COVID-19, HumaniTea re-opened just as construction was beginning on Loomis Street, closing off a portion of a block of James Street to traffic.
“We decided to try to make the best of an unfortunate situation by using the closed street for a party… If the street is closed anyway, we thought, why don’t we turn it into a block party, highlight the businesses affected but the block closure and ‘make lemonade form lemons,’” Biggs told the Daily News. “And we actually make lemonade at our shop, so we’ll have that as well.”
Several other businesses on the block have expressed an interest in participating with tables, booths, games, food and activities, including M Wellness, Backstage Hobbies & Games, Instrumental Music, Blu Moon Bistro, the Windowsill and more.
“Businesses are restarting out of the closure, so this is a good opportunity to let people know they’re here, they’re open again, what they have to offer and what makes the community special,” Biggs said. “We know social distancing is important right now, and we don’t want to attract a large crowd, so that’s why we (chose) noon to 5 p.m.
“Even if we somehow get hundreds of people, I think we’re going to have plenty of space and plenty of time to make sure people (can maintain a safe social distance).”
There will be dart games, cornhole, a prompt board with sticky notes asking attendees what they do “when life gives you lemons,” and other activities, still being determined.
“M Wellness is going to have lemon sorbet and nutrition information, and possibly some outdoor stretches,” Biggs said. “Blu Moon was going to do something as well as far as food on the street.”
HumaniTea will also use the event to get the word out about a new charity initiative. The tea and pastry shop operates with a year-round mission of combating human trafficking through education, fundraising and other efforts, and, starting Saturday, people will have another way to contribute to that cause.
“We hope to use this as a launch point to get information out (that) we are going to become a donation drop-off point for the Hope Project, which is a human-trafficking survivors project out of Muskegon,” Biggs said. “We’re going to start collecting (hygiene) items long-term. We’re using this as a way to let people know that we’re getting that started.”
Biggs and Turnbull encourage attendees to observe 6-foot distancing when possible, and to have facemasks on hand just in case.
“For those who feel like they’re in a safe place and are willing to be responsible by keeping a distance or wearing a mask, please come,” Biggs said. “Because it’s outside, we don’t necessarily need to enforce the facemasks unless you’re coming within 6 feet of someone. We’re asking people to be kind and be responsible.
“We want it to be a safe place for people to come and just enjoy a little something in the community that makes them smile.”
The Ludington City Council on Monday heard a formal request from Turnbull, who proposed the event — with free lemonade served from a tent in the roadway, music and games — in a letter to City Manager Mitch Foster. Councilors approved the request unanimously.
The purpose of the block party is to provide some unity, fun and enjoyment for people and businesses after a lengthy period of activities being canceled and scaled back due to the pandemic.
“Overall, the message we want to convey is that, yeah, it’s been a hard season for everyone, but let’s just come together and be kind and have some fun,” Biggs said. “We can do it safely, and have an opportunity for that community spirit.”
For more information about the Lemons to Lemonade Block Party, visit the HumaniTea Facebook page.