PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Hundreds of ghosts, goblins and super heroes made their way to the Haunted Village on Saturday and were rewarded with plenty of candy for their efforts. The candy was passed out by the many volunteers who helped to make the annual event a success.
One of those volunteers on Saturday was Sue Smith, who has been volunteering at Historic White Pine Village for the past five of six years. Smith also volunteers to cook in the Burns Farm House.
“I used to be a school bus driver for 30-plus years, and I just like to be around the kids,” Smith said. “Plus the is just something fun to do.”
White Pine Village also held the event a little differently this year. The Haunted Village opened its doors at 11 a.m. and it lasted until 3 p.m. giving a little more time for families to spread out where as in the past it usually ran from 3 to 6 p.m.
Guests were treated to free popcorn and apple cider, Halloween candy as well as guests were able to see the 1905 Port Huron sawmill in action and see a weaving demonstration in the Artisan Building.
Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society which operates Historic White Pine Village, said the village did not have a number of visitors in mind for this year’s Haunted Village. She was just hoping that families could come out and enjoy all that White Pine Village had to offer.
“We structure things a little bit differently than in years past,” she said. “In the past, we did this at the end of the day. With COVID we wanted to spread it out more. We extended it by an hour and started it early so families can come out and we do not get the congestion that we got int the past”
Berringer said the society felt it was important that the village get back to hosting an event, and this one is pretty much outdoors so the society felt like this was pretty safe.
“We did check with our volunteers to see how they felt about coming out,” she said. “We felt comfortable with hosting the Haunted Village. I was happy to hear the families out on the grounds, and our volunteers were really excited for it. We actually have six new volunteers out there today.”
Berringer said the White Pine Village is open for another week, and it will close down for the season.
“Saturday, Oct. 23, is our last day at the village and also at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum,” she said.