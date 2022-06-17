SCOTTVILLE — Friends, family members and former students of Tom Thomas, the 20-plus-year band director for Mason County Central High School who passed away May 1, gathered Friday to celebrate his life and legacy with a memorial concert at the Scottville Clown Band Shell.
Hundreds of people filled the grassy area surrounding the band shell as the concert got underway, with words from Thomas’ sons, Josh and Andy; his longtime friend and fellow pastor Alan Stringer, who drove all the way from Missouri to attend; and Rick Plummer, who acted as master of ceremonies.
Thomas, a U.S. Army veteran who played with the Army band, was given military honors by American Legion Post 76 and the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post as Logan Hargreaves sounded taps on the trumpet.
The concert included performances by the cast of a years-old production of “Rent!” for which Thomas was musical director, as well as colleagues and fellow musicians he performed with or led in the past, including the MCC High School jazz and concert bands, the Salt City Dixie Jazz Band, the Mason County Civic Band and members of the Scottville Clown Band.
The “passing of the baton,” as Plummer put it, took place when Caleb Schultz, the new MCC band director, conducted the concert band in a rendition of “Danny Boy” in Thomas’ honor.