For the 22nd year, Mason County will join communities from across the state and nation in supporting those individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease at Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waterfront Park.
The annual event, which is hosted by the Great Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, is held to support individuals with Alzheimer’s or related forms of dementia, but also for their caregivers and loved ones. The event is a way to raise funds to help with research to one day find a cure.
The walk in Ludington on Saturday, like in past years, is expected to have about 150 participants during the event.
“We encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to help us take the first step toward a world without Alzheimer’s by joining us for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” stated Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, in a press release.
The Mason County Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal for this year is to raise $45,000, according to Rachel Dober, the development manager Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter.
“We are a little under $30,000 raised right now,” she said.
The money raised from the walk goes to help support care support and research which includes an Alzheimer’s support group that meets on the second Thursday of the month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center. There are programs for caregivers and for the general public along with a 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900) that is available.
On Saturday, registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. with the walk around, the nearly one mile, Waterfront Park following the opening ceremony.
“More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and it is estimated that, this year alone, the disease will cost the country $321 billion. This event helps us provide care and support for the more than 190,000 Michiganders affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and helps us to fund important research to end this terrible disease,” Lepard stated.
Lepard stated many people will be on hand who have been affected by this disease including Jim Bachelder.
“I have been involved with the Alzheimer’s Association since my wife passed on from the disease in 2014. She was 63 years old,” stated Bachelder, committee member for the Ludington Walk to End Alzheimer’s, in the release. “This is no longer a senior citizen disease as it is being found in 30-year-olds. I would encourage everyone to join us on Oct. 1. This Walk is a great effort to bring this terrible deadly disease to an end.”
Dober said Saturday will be a really touching day for many.
“It is really nice to get together with people who have all been (in some way) impacted by Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia in different ways. Whether they support the cause and want to see a world without Alzheimer’s, or that they lost someone or are currently caring for someone,” she said.
On Saturday they can all come together to support one another.
Current sponsors of the Ludington Walk to End Alzheimer’s include: Oxy and Oakview Medical Care Facility. The National presenting sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are CVS Health and Edward Jones.
To register, donate, and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: http://act.alz.org/masoncounty.
To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association visit http://alz.org/gmc or call 800.272.3900.The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. In Michigan, the event takes place in 25 locations across the state in September and October.
The walk last year raised more than $41,000, according to Dober.