Hundreds packed into Legacy Plaza to check out the various beers, meads, wines and ciders at the annual Pure Ludington Brrrewfest that benefits the Friends of the Ludington State Park Saturday afternoon.
While there was cold in the air and light snow falling from the skies, wooden tokens were making their way into each of the vendors’ booths beneath the plaza’s pavilion. The event was organized by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County — formerly the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce — for the benefit of the FLSP.
Funds from the event in the past went toward an Action Track Chair, a playground and universal access kayak launch at the Hamlin Lake beach area.
Two members of the FLSP were staffing the Arbor Brewing booth, Lee and Peg Grams, and they were enjoying their time volunteering.
“We did it last year. It was our first time,” said Lee Grams, “and this year, we’re doing the whole five-hour deal.”
“We had so much fun last year that we decided to (come back),” said Peg Grams.
“You know, it’s a really good community event. People are in good spirits. Nice people. Friendly,” Lee said. “It’s just a great environment.”
“Everybody’s happy,” Peg said.
There are plenty of projects that are ahead for the group, said FLSP President Patrick O’Hare.
“It’s going great. Everybody’s happy. We had a line up as far as getting people in because of how many people turned out today,” O’Hare said. “It’s another great event.”
Around 2 p.m. was one of the longer waits just to get into the event as the line stretched roughly a half block toward Harrison Street.
“The Chamber Alliance, the Friends of the Ludington State Park, are of course the benefactors as a charity partner,” O’Hare said. “It’s another great event for us as well.”
O’Hare said the funds raised from the event are expected to be put toward a second track chair, a ramp to make the Hamlin Lake beach accessible for those who have trouble navigating the beach sand and another two beach-mobility wheelchairs for the park.
“Years ago, the Friends group bought three beach wheelchairs and one of the three was not even repairable,” O’Hare said. “The park asked us to do one new chairs. One is going to be the first in the state where it looks more like a chase lounge, and it has floats. You will actually be able to get into the water a little bit with it.
“When I talked to the manufacturer in Florida, and asked, ‘Have you sold these in Michigan?’ He said, ‘No, you’re the first one.’”
The Friends group assisting Ludington State Park some firsts isn’t “unusual,” O’Hare said.
“Last year, when we put the SeaCoast EnChroma view on the Skyline Trail, that was the first one in the State of Michigan,” he said. “These projects are all supported as well as our entertainment during the summer.”
The group has more plans this coming spring, including being the benefactor of the annual Blessing of the Boats this year.
But overall, O’Hare was thrilled with the turnout, both from the people on hand as well as the brewers. Brewers came from as close as Ludington and Manistee to Novi and Marquette.
“We’re quite pleased they chose to support this event and the Friends of the Ludington State Park,” O’Hare said.
Michelle O’Kelly, who works in fund development for the Parks and Recreation Division of the Department of Natural Resources, was on hand volunteering with Big Hart Brewing of Hart. Between pours Saturday afternoon, she said this year’s Brrrewfest was her first in attendance.
“It’s craziness,” she said of her first impression of the event. “It was a mad, wonderful craziness. The energy is fantastic, and people have been asking me what the event actually supports, and when you tell them what it supports, I think they get even more excited.”
O’Kelly said it is events such as Brrrewfest where her office is looking at using them as templates to assist in fundraising for the state’s parks and recreation areas across Michigan with other similar groups like the Friends of the Ludington State Park.
“It’s just a win for everyone. These are our state parks, not just regional. Definitely, Ludington is one of the groups that sticks out in my mind as one of the biggest rock star groups in the state. They do the most creative things that you can imagine.
“If there is any sort of initiative, they latch right onto it and before you know it, they are, ‘Oh, by the way, we raised enough funds for a track chair or the improvement viewers or the kayak launches. The list goes on and on and on.”
Because Ludington State Park is one of the most popular in the system, it is a factor, too, O’Kelly said.
“It plays in a bit because this park, and a lot of the people in the Friends group are retired professionals and they bring this level of skill to this area. They’re just not done using it,” O’Kelly said. “I’m going to use it for good, and they’re volunteering. We get to benefit from that.”
Ludington State Park Manager Jim Gallie has seen the benefits of what the FLSP has achieved in his time overseeing the park. It isn’t lost on himself or the many members of his staff that were either enjoying Saturday’s Brrrewfest or part of the volunteers helping to ensure the event took place without any hiccups.
“The Friends group does so much for the park, and I think our staff realizes it, too,” Gallie said. “When it comes time to sign up and volunteer, all of us here are here as volunteers. I think I had total of four our staff put in their time to help out and make the event happen.”
Gallie was thrilled, too, with the atmosphere.
“We’re happy that the snow came out and turned it into the winter event that we hoped it would be,” he said. “We’re really happy to see everyone come out and support the Friends group.
“This is one of the biggest fundraisers for them, so we are really happy that everyone came out to support the event for them.”