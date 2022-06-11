Sunny skies that faded to a breezy, foggy morning is what runners for the 41st Ludington Lakestride Saturday morning along the shores of Lake Michigan.
Roughly 200 runners participated in the half-marathon, 116 runners participated in the 10-kilometer race and 295 runners signed up for the 5-kilometer race. Of the nearly 700 runners that participated, about 200 signed up the races Friday night, said Lakestride Race Director Alicia Christensen.
"It was a little unexpected, but great, right? Sometimes the weather, if it just looks good, it stirs people and they'll go, yeah, I'll do that," she said. "Usually, it's the 5K that you're deciding to hop into a race. That was our biggest number of participants was the 5K."
The half-marathon was won by Brayden Law of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The 24-year-old finished with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 25.84 seconds.
"It was a lot different this year. I started out a lot quicker right from the gun," he said. "I can't complain about the course. I know what it is going into it, but it was good. The wind coming back the second half was a little more challenging. I had to work a little bit harder. I thought it was going to be easier, but it was good."
Law, a former distance runner at Michigan State, won the 2021 half marathon (1:19:42.87) and the 2019 10-kilometer (31:44.46), 2018 10-kilometer (33:03.00) and 2017 5-kilometer (15:55.83).
"I love it. I want to keep coming back every year," he said. "As long as I keep coming back, I'll make sure to put in the training to at least win or at least to train to be there."
The top female was Anna Arnold of Toledo, Ohio. The 25-year-old former runenr for St. Louis University finished with a time of 1:31:32.35. Arnold is a two-time top female finisher of the half marathon, winning last year in 1:33.20.01. She was the half-marathon runner-up in 2019.
"Definitely windier, great (temperature) wise," Arnold said. "I had fun out there, it was good."
Both Law and Arnold plan to begin training for their respective first marathons. Law said he is considering running in either the marathon in Detroit or Indianapolis. Arnold said she is targeting the marathon in Indianapolis.
Each, though, have different motivations.
"I'm just going to see if I can make the Olympic trial qualification," Law said. "I haven't really thought about the Boston Marathon, yet, because I've heard it's a little bit of a challenging of a race. I don't think I want to get a few marathons under my belt and then go for something like that. Olympic trial qualifications is what I'm looking for."
"I think it's time (to run a marathon). I love halfs. I'll keep doing halfs, but I think it would be a good time to try and qualify for Boston," Arnold said. "It would be good to get out there and check that off of the bucket list. We'll see how it goes."
The 10-kilometer race was won by Charles Smogoleski, 36, of Eaton Rapids with a time of 30:07.10. The top female finisher was 24-year-old Ashley Lindeman of Manistee in 40:45.43.
The 5-kilometer race was won by Betsy Neustifter, 38, of Middleville, with a time of 19:05.87. Cole Bates was the top male finisher as the 15-year-old from Camden finished in 19:10.81.
Christensen was grateful for the late sign-up. Last year, the Lakestride saw nearly 500 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to show signs of improvement, and there was a virtual component to the race. The 2020 races were all virtually done. The goal, she said, is to get the registration back up to where it was before the pandemic.
"This was definitely a good start in that direction," she said.
She also thanked the number of volunteers that assisted throughout the course, from those at both the start and finish lines and the aid stations throughout the courses.
"This year, I feel like I had the biggest number of volunteers. I had people reaching out to say, what can I do to help," she said. "I said, I'll take you, just show up."
Friday night, Christensen said there were 160 participants in the mile fun-run, with each of the runners receiving a medal. She said the organization is looking at something it can do new and keep the races fresh.