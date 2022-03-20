More than 100 runners, many dressing in the colors of the Irish flag but also for the damp, chilly weather, braved the cold and rain to participate in the annual Irish Jog 5k and 10k run to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Ludington on Saturday.
This race, along with the Halloween race, are usually the ones where participants dress up the most, according to Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for the City of Ludington.
“Even for the New Year’s race, you will have people who wear their blue tutus. They are festive and they are a lot of fun,” said Tooman.
“The race is just fun to participate in,” said Jordan Carlson who also likes to run in Halloween 5k race in the downtown Ludington series.
“It is just fun to get out and run with other people again.”
Jason Gerber was happy to be out and participating in the race despite the rain and cold weather.
“I am part of the run club in town, and we sign up for all of these races. It is nice because it is really the first time that we get to do all of this stuff in a while,” he said. “I am excited for that, I am excited for the race, I am excited for the pub crawl. It is good to have everything back.”
Tooman said the race was just the beginning and a great way to kick the day off.
Other events included a scavenger hunt which was held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shamrock parade took place down James Street with a couple hundred people lining the street from Melendy Street to Ludington Avenue.
A pub crawl, following the parade, ran until 9 p.m.
Jamesport Brewing Company hosted its second annual beer run, which involved drinking 5 ounces of beer, running the quarter-mile around the block, and repeating those steps three times. The fastest time won a prize.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles building was open to the public, and they offered live music by Red Eye from 8 p.m. to midnight.
No St. Patrick’s Day would be complete without a plate of corned beef and cabbage which was served at Sportsman’s throughout the day.