Entering its fourth year the annual Ludington Area Pickleball Club’s tournament has grown in numbers, according to its president John Reed.
“The first year of the tournament we kept it pretty low key,” he said. “The second year we had (there were) 95 players, the third year we had 166. Last year, was canceled due to COVID-19. This year we have about 290 who signed up.”
Reed, who is also serving as the tournament director, said the Ludington Pickleball Classic is becoming a tournament people want to come to.
“How can you beat Ludington in September?” he said. “I think another reason for the higher turnout is that people are coming off of the pandemic and were not able to play in many tournaments last year.”
The Ludington Classic has again drawn players, ages 19 and up, from around the state and as far away as Kentucky to compete in mixed doubles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles tournaments.
The tournament begins today with the women’s doubles tournament. Bracket plays begins at 9 a.m. at the Oriole Field pickleball courts.
The men’s tournament is Saturday followed by the mixed doubles tournament on Sunday.
Reed said tournament play begins at 9 a.m. and runs throughout the day and depending on the day could end around 7:30 p.m. before bracket champions are crowned.
Reed said players for this tournament must have a skill level of 2.5 or greater and noted that the mixed doubles tournament is generally the most popular of the three. With that, Reed said he had to close the sign-up on Aug. 23 due to the overall number of teams signing up.
Reed said a tournament of this caliber would not be possible with out the help of so many volunteers. Reed said people are welcome to stop by and check out the tournament.