On Monday, hundreds of people turned out to honor those men and women who died serving their country at three local Memorial Day ceremonies on the western side of Mason County.
The ceremonies began at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 76, then traveled to Stearns Park Veterans Mall and concluded at the Fallen Heroes Memorial located at the Mason County Courthouse.
At the American Legion, the ceremony included the presentation of the color guard, a prayer by Chaplain John Brown and a gun salute by members of the honor guard, followed by the sounding of taps. More than 100 people, including veterans, active service members and community members attended.
Michelle Hemmer of the Mason County Allied Veterans Council, which conducts ceremonies in Ludington, said when the council began planning for the event, the area’s COVID-19 numbers were high. The council decided to hold a small gathering as a result. Since then the numbers have declined, so the council decided to modify its original decision and allow people to attend the services.
“We are certainly hoping that we can charge forward and be at Stearns Park next year and have a parade as in years past,” Hemmer said. “Again a decision had to be made this year and this is what we came up with. It’s a little shorter, but the biggest thing is that we are out and we are remembering our fallen.”
Hemmer said that protocol on Memorial Day was to raise the flag to full staff. The honor guard did so at each of its stops.
Hemmer recounted the lives of known Mason County residents who lost their lives while serving.
“Mason County has lost numerous men and women (in wars and conflicts), including one from the Civil War,” Hemmer said. “World Ward I claimed 50 lives, World War II claimed 108 men and women, the Korean conflict claimed nine lives, Vietnam War claimed eight lives with one still listed as Missing in Action, the Persian Gulf war claimed one life, the Iraq War claimed one and we lost one in Afghanistan.”
Attendees were grateful for the Memorial Day service.
“I have loved my country since the fourth grade and this service means a lot to me,” said Cathy Ingraham of Ludington, who attended the ceremonies at both Stearns Park and the courthouse.
Hemmer encouraged people to stop by the Fallen Heroes and pay their respects.
“As a way of inviting the community to participate in a safe manner, individuals are invited to visit the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Mason County Courthouse, where a bin of small flags will be available,” she said. “People who visit are asked to leave one of the flags in the ground surrounding the memorial.”
Flags will remain on display until tonight.