The conditions are just right for the very high risk of fire to climb to extremely high at the Huron-Manistee National Forest this weekend, according to Debra-Ann Brabazon, wildfire prevention and mitigation education specialist.
“Based on temperatures, wind, routes of humidity and pattern of rain these past few days, (the forest) is experiencing very high fire danger,” she said.
Between the day-use areas, various campsites and recreation areas, the forest sees more than 2,000 visitors in a given weekend during the summer.
The forest spans more than 30,000 acres, which can make evacuating people challenging during a fire, Brabazon said.
The forest service has responded to 120 wildfires this season for a total of 137 acres of land burned, Brabazon shared in a press release.
“Most of the fires we see have been human-caused,” she told the Daily News.
The national forest has a fire staff for it’s fire protection area, which spans from Manistee to Cadillac to Newaygo. The staff responds to all fires in the “wild land,” along with the DNR and volunteer fire departments, according to Ranger Scott Peedle.
“We will respond to fires in the national forest and on private land. When the fire is in the woods, that’s when it’s ours,” he said. “With camping comes camp fires. A lot of times, people are walking away from those fires. It could be a day or two days later, then the wind picks up and next thing you know you have a fire in the woods.”
Not only do the fires pose a risk to human life, but also damage natural resources and private structures.
“There is more than just the risk of safety to the public and firefighters with a wildfire. It also damages natural resources — things like water and watersheds that provide recreational fishing, swimming, boating and a water source for wildlife,” Brabazon said. “When we talk about wildfire prevention, it’s not just about safety, it’s also about protecting natural resources. Whether we think about it or not, those resources are an integral part of everyday life, especially the ecotourism here in Northern Michigan.”
People can camp anywhere in most of the forest. A few areas with restrictions are within the Manistee River corridor and the shore of Lake Michigan.
The dispersed camp areas provide another challenge for fire response, said Peedle.
Brabazon typically hosts a fire safety seminar at the amphitheater, but with COVID-19 and the social distancing rules, it wasn’t possible this year. Instead, on Thursday she went from campsite to campsite and talked to campers about the high fire risk.
“We are reminding everyone to stay on top of making sure the fires are dead-out and cold to the touch,” she told campers.
The term “dead-out” means they can’t see or smell smoke.
She handed out collapsible buckets and directions on how to properly extinguish a campfire.
Brabazon said they best way to put out a fire is to first spread out the coals so the heat escapes, then add water.
A fire, though it appears to be out, can still be hot enough to catch surrounding kindling or other materials. Brabazon demonstrated with a forward-looking infrared thermometer, or FLIR — a tool that gauges the temperature with infrared technology — to show the Daily News a fire that was still more than 800 degrees after the fire died out and only ash was left.
The fire should be completely extinguished before people leave the area, even if it’s only going down the road or to the beach, she said.
Fireworks are prohibited on federal land. With so many fireworks shows in the area canceled, Mike Trewartha, a recreation technician, emphasized a single spark can start a fire and the best place to set off fireworks is somewhere open with resources to put the fire out.
“Do we risk starting a wildfire or do we think about having one year without fireworks?” Brabazon said.
Fires are not allowed on the beach. Trewartha said though it’s close to the water, the dune grass can catch and a fire can spread quickly.
Visitors who abuse the fire safety rules can earn a fine from a fire protection officer starting at $150.
Trewartha is a licensed FPO for the U.S. Forest Service. Though he is certified to write fines, he prefers to use the “authority of the resource” approach to teach visitors how to preserve the forest.
“It means I can put it back on nature,” he said. “Every person I’ve given a ticket, they’ve left thanking me. They said, ‘You educated me beyond the point of what I knew. It sucks that I have a ticket, but now we understand why.’”
The forest staff said the land is public land and people should take care of it for themselves as well as the people who will visit the area next.