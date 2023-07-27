Steve Forsberg was named the Ludington High School principal on Thursday. Forsberg has spent the last seven years as the high school’s assistant principal.
“This is truly a dream job for me,” he said “This has been a great fit for me professionally. I am so thankful that the committee had enough trust in me, and the community has entrusted me with this responsibility. I am excited to continue to lead LHS in a positive direction.”
“I am an Oriole,” he said.
According to a statement from the district, it received 12 qualified candidates and interviewed the top three. Forsberg stood out for his familiarity with the district, as well as for his vision, his focus on relationships and pursuing excellence, and his conflict resolution skills.
Forsberg previously served as the assistant principal at LHS under principal Dan Mesyar, who recently accepted the superintendent position at Onekama.
“We have had such a strong thing going not just at LHS, but district-wide,” Forsberg said. “The level of community support and pride within the school is second to none. I have been to a lot of places and had a lot of diverse experiences, but what we have here in Ludington is special. I do not take that for granted, and I do not believe our staff does.”
Forsberg was happy to speak fondly for the staff throughout the district.
“We have a dedicated staff that digs in and does the hard work day in and day out and is always pushing to get better, and that is something that resonates with me. I am hooked on this place ,and I do not want to ever leave.”
Forsberg said his passion is in instructional leadership, and he has some plans with the school’s leadership team and the staff this school year.
“We will keep getting after it and have a real laser focus on teaching and learning,” he said.