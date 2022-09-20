GRANT TWP. — Change is coming to Doc’s Sauble River Inn.
But not too much change.
The restaurant-bar has been purchased by Free Soil native Robert Beck, who lives right across the street. Beck will open up for his first official day as owner Tuesday afternoon.
He has a few ideas: opening for Monday Night Football with a bar-and-appetizers-only menu; a Polish night, inspired by his wife’s heritage; and maybe putting a stage out back for music on Saturday nights.
Some of the 16 long-dilapidated cabins on the property may be turned into short-term rentals.
But he didn’t buy the place from Derek “Doc” Campbell to make it his own, he said. He bought it to protect the way it is.
“The foundation of the business will stay the same,” he said. “The name will stay the same, the employees, the food … the atmosphere.
“A big thing that people love here is Doc walks around all the tables on a Friday and Saturday night, asks how the meal is, how are you doing. He cares about his customers. … I’m going to keep that going.”
Taking over Doc’s is also personal for Beck.
About two years ago, he came home to Free Soil to care for his ailing father, who he’d seen “a total of three weeks” while serving about 20 years in the U.S. Marines.
Beck became a regular at Doc’s, picking up his father’s favorite: Doc’s Famous Fish Fry, a catfish basket that Campbell said has been “the No. 1 seller for 10 years.”
“That was one of the last things I got to do for my dad,” he said. “That was kind of our thing. And I didn’t want it to go.”
Over those two years, Beck got to know the staff, who would “joke around with me and make me feel so comfortable after not being back for so long. It just felt awesome.”
Beck said his weekly Friday pick-ups became Wednesdays and Fridays, and eventually he would half-jokingly ask Campbell himself, “Hey, when are you gonna sell me the bar?”
Then about two months ago, Campbell said, How about now?
Coming off “one of the best years we’ve had” and with his first grandchild on the way, Campbell said it occurred to him that the time was right to pass the torch.
“Rob seemed like the right fit, because it was very important to me to have somebody that would keep it the way it is and take care of the staff,” Campbell said, adding that all 14 employees are staying on.
Campbell bought the restaurant in 2012 and spent seven weeks redoing the interior. The day it finally opened rolls off his tongue: “Dec. 6, 2012. It was a Thursday.”
“It was absolutely insane from the beginning,” he said. “It never really slowed down.”
Running the restaurant was “by far the best job I’ve ever bought for myself,” he said.
And while he’s “excited to move on,” he’s “cried more than once” over leaving and still has “no idea” what he’s going to do now.
“We can’t use the ‘R’ word with my wife,” he said, meaning retirement. “I’d like to be a racecar driver when I grow up. I don’t know. Just another adventure.”