In the summer of 1970, Fred Hackert was working at his Standard Oil service station when Fort Ludington, a souvenir shop one block to the west, caught fire. He saw “tons of smoke” coming from the building and left his post to get a closer look.
It would be the first fire he ever fought.
“I walked down there and the firefighter came up to me and said, “Hey, any way you can help us out?’” Hackert recalled. “I got on a hose line … and after several hours, we finally got it extinguished.”
Hackert joined up with the Ludington Fire Department just under a year later in 1971. On Dec. 31, 2021, he retired as its longest-serving firefighter, having served for 50 years, 7 months and 25 days. The department estimated that he has responded to more than 5,000 calls in that time.
“It was a lifetime experience,” Hackert said. “It’s hard to figure out how the years melted away that fast. It seems like it was just yesterday when I started.”
Former Fire Chief Jerry Funk, who retired last year as the department’s longest-serving chief, said Hackert was dependable and “always willing to go above and beyond.”
“He always helped out with the young guys, showed them what they had to do,” Funk said. “He was a mentor to the younger people.”
Hackert’s career spanned all three of the department’s fire stations and saw its firefighters outfitted with ever-more advanced equipment and sophisticated training.
“Fred had always said, ‘Hey when I leave, I want to make sure it’s a better place than when I started,’” Fire Chief John Henderson said. “We have a new, modern fire station. We have modern fire equipment. … Those are all things that he helped bring to the table.”
Room for improvement became evident when Hackert responded to his first official fire. As he jumped in a truck with another firefighter, neither one wore the bulky gear now associated with the profession.
“You kind of fought fires in your blue jeans and a shirt,” Hackert said.
When they got to the fire, at a small apartment building near House of Flavors, the other firefighter asked if Hackert knew how to work the pump on the truck.
Hackert remembers saying, “Hell no.” The other man said he couldn’t work it either.
Hackert responded, “Well, grab that hose and get over by that door, and we’ll make it look like we’re doing something. There’ll be somebody here in a few minutes to tell us how to run this thing.”
Later, when Hackert and two others encountered their first backdraft — which blew them down a stairway and shattered every window in the house — they had never even heard of a backdraft before. Since then, the training regimen has advanced into an 300-plus-hour mandatory course supplemented with monthly training throughout the firefighters’ careers.
And it’s not just the firefighters who have gotten trained up. Hackert has been part of the department’s efforts to educate the community on fire safety.
In October, he was one of several firefighters who gave elementary schoolers a tour of the fire station and taught them how to respond in the event of a fire.
He said programs like that have made a difference and are one of the department’s biggest accomplishments.
“Many years ago, we had small fires all the time with kids playing with matches and candles,” he said. “They respect fire now, and we just don’t have those kinds of incidents so much anymore.”
Hackert’s career saw the replacement of an “ancient” fire engine dating to the late 1930s, and he helped bring a used aerial ladder truck across Lake Michigan on the SS Badger, replacing Ludington’s truck that had a short ladder made of wood.
As the department’s fleet and gear multiplied, the time came to move out from city hall, where fire vehicles were parked next to “the plow trucks and the front-end loaders and police cars.” The firefighters themselves spent about two years converting a building at Loomis and South William streets into their new fire station.
“We’d go down there several times a week and be carpenters, electricians, concrete guys, you name it,” Hackert said. “Everybody banded together and got it done.”
‘The best work of life’
Hackert said he summed up his thoughts on his 50-year career at his retirement party with the line, “Service to humanity is the best work of life.”
He said community service was the most important aspect of the job to him, whether that came in the form of firefighting, fire education, or helping with Fourth of July fireworks and other events.
“We’re more than just firefighters,” he said. “We were kind of like commodores to the city. We just all enjoyed what we did, and we all enjoyed doing it together as a team. That’s what we always did, and we’re still doing it today.”
The department’s move into its third fire station, located on Tinkham Avenue, was one of the things Hackert wanted to see through before his retirement. With that out of the way, Hackert said he could feel that it was time for him to move on.
“I still did firefighting, but I was out fighting fires from outside, not inside anymore. And if you can’t do it all, you’ve got to think, ‘Well it’s time for me to leave,’” he said. “And it was time for me to leave.”
“I couldn’t put any more into it, I think, than I’ve already done,” he continued.
“I think my job is done.”