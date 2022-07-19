MANISTEE — Where to file Luke Kooy’s extraordinary story presents a bit of a sticky wicket.
File it in Sports? You could do that, it certainly fits that narrative.
File it in the Business section? Sure. His story would make for a banner headline in that section, too.
Human Interest? Feature? Local News?
How about all the above? And for those publications that might have a Chutzpah section — one that features stories about people who possess “supreme self-confidence” — Kooy’s story might just make their centerfold.
Just 18 years old and a few months after graduating from Manistee High School, Kooy opened his own store-front business in downtown Manistee, one that features baseball cards, football cards and other sporting paraphernalia.
With the support of his parents, Michael and Susan Kooy, and sisters 16-year-old Naomi and 11 year-old-Anna, Kooy stands front and center in his Up North Collectors Sports Cards & More, located at 237 River St., two blocks east of U.S. 31, and in the shadows of the town’s massive and historic Manistee Iron Works factory.
“It was extremely special to me. Without their time and energy, none of this would be possible,” he said of his parents and sisters. “I am extremely grateful and thankful for everything they have done for me throughout my childhood and the process of opening this store.”
Opening his doors the first weekend in July with Independence Day crowds at their peak, Kooy found himself to be busy from the get-go.
“It was a very good opening weekend,” he said. “I was happy to see how many real (card) collectors there are in the area — especially the young ones. I started collecting when I was just a kid and it was neat to see so many kids come in and want to buy, sell or trade their cards.
“I have always wanted to open up a card shop, ever since I was about 9 years old, but I never really thought it was a reality,” he said. “Over the past few years I saved up money by going to garage sales and reselling random items online for a profit, like VHS players, clothes, toys and more.
“I also started a lawn-care company at 16, by cold-calling over 2,500 people in Manistee by looking through the phone book. I had about 20 lawns at the peak of my lawn-care business last year and then I would go garage saling on the weekends.
“I then started to buy and sell sports cards heavily and started to really enjoy it and do fairly well financially with it, so I decided to run with it,” the soft-talking, but high-energy teen said. “I found a building for lease through a family friend and got the ball rolling. My first weekend exceeded all of my expectations, I was very busy all weekend and there were way more local collectors than I would have imagined.”
Kooy recalls with fondness — and a smile only a happy-go-lucky teenager can flash – when he looks back at how it all started.
“I got my first pack of cards at four years old in 2008,” he said. “I got one pack of cards and $1 for doing chores around the house every week. (Dad and I) would open up a pack out of the box and then file away the cards by number to complete our set.
“Out of one of those packs I got a Drew Brees game-used jersey card, which at the time was by far my favorite card. Unfortunately, I don’t think that I have that one anymore. Personally, I have always enjoyed collecting football (cards) the most and I didn’t really get into collecting some of the other sports until 2014.
“Over the years (dad and I) have collected well over 100,000 cards and if I had to guess, we (now) probably have somewhere in between 250,000-500,000,” Kooy said.
Kooy said he has sold and traded “well over” 20,000 cards online over the past two years, and currently has a client list of over 8,000 customers, with “... about 20 to 25 percent being returning customers.”
“I have shipped cards to over 40 different countries, the farthest of which has probably been either Russia, China, or Australia,” he said.
Kooy played football at Manistee High School for four years, where during his senior year received first team all-conference and first team all-region recognition. He also ran track and pole vaulted for four years, during which time he won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference Championship two years consecutively in the pole vault. He was a two-time regional medalist and state championship qualifier, and raced downhill ski.
He also served as vice president of the Manistee High School National Honor Society.
“I (also) love to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors by fishing, or taking a hike,” Kooy said. “ I also enjoy powerlifting and hitting the gym, which I try to do on a regular basis.”
In 2017, Kooy and his father “... started a Youtube Channel, where we open and review sports cards.”
“We have uploaded videos we created consistently over the past few years and have amassed a following of just under 20,000 subscribers, and over 4.5 million lifetime views. We also have an instagram page @up_north_collectors with 5,500 followers.”
On Thursday, two weeks after opening, Kooy said “... things are going great.”
So what does the future hold for the young entrepreneur – the young visionary – who presents himself as being supremely confident about what lies ahead?
“I would love to expand into a much bigger store at some point, and grow my brand and online presence into a household name in the collectable industry,” he said.
Household name? Now that’s chutzpah.