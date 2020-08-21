The identity of the man who drowned Wednesday in Lake County’s Sauble Lake No. 1 in Sauble Township is still not known.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office authorities said Friday that apparently none of the witnesses knew the man, who was not from the area they believe. Law enforcement is continuing their investigation into the incident and will work with the medical examiner’s office to try and learn the man’s identity.
The body was found about mid-day Thursday in about nine feet of water by members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, who was one of several agencies who assisted at the scene.
Lake County authorities, along with troopers from the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police, were initially called to the area at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
People on shore told authorities they saw the man’s watercraft overturn and saw him struggling in the water before he went under.