The 2019 Year in Review was all about water. In 2020, Lake Michigan was once again on many residents’ minds during the spring, summer and fall. From costly infrastructure repairs to revealing history long-since buried, Mason County had another interesting year dealing with the repercussions of high water levels.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District predicted early on that the year would see record-breaking water levels, and that prediction proved accurate. Lake Michigan broke the monthly mean high-water records for eight months straight.
From January to August, the USACE reported each month that the water was inches above the previous records, some of which were set in 1980s and others just last year. The lake reached its peak in June and July with an average of 582.19 feet, passing the July record made in 1986 by 2 inches.
Deanna Apps from the USACE cited a wet fall and warm winter in combination with seven years of consistent wet conditions. Apps said there was no way to predict when the lake’s cycle will begin its long-term decline.
PREVENTION AND REPAIR
Businesses, parks and people were at the mercy of the lake. Up and down the shoreline buildings were on the brink of falling in, stairways were ripped from the sides of bluffs and sandbags were piled high to prevent further damage.
In 2019, the City of Ludington approved the repair of Maritime Heritage Park, which had been ravaged by storms. The stabilizing construction took place in January. By November, waves tore up the special material that was installed specifically for erosion protection. Next steps are still being determined by the city.
The Snug Harbor Marina in Pentwater and Lake Street Marina on Pere Marquette Lake both took a hit when rising water encroached on their businesses. Marinas raised their parking lots to prevent futher flooding and their docks as they prepared to open in May. The Ludington Yacht Club and Ludington Youth Sailing School had to stop flooding by building up the man-made pier several inches and adding a new boardwalk around the clubhouse.
Epworth Assembly invested roughly $2 million to protect its cottages and lands from the high waters of Lake Michigan. Tons of rock for riprap were installed along the shoreline. Measures taken in the 1970s and 1980s were able to keep Epworth safe, but eventually the high waters forced the organization to install more measures. Lincoln Lake and Lincoln River’s high waters — impacted by Lake Michigan — also forced Epworth to look at cottages and roads along those bodies of water.
Pere Marquette Charter Township took emergency action against the rising water in October and installed riprap along the beach below Buttersville Campground. The Michigan Department of Transportation is keeping a close watch on M-116 by Ludington State Park, situated near the shoreline where jetties installed in 1986 to stabilize the highway recently became visible.
ROPES RESCUE
In response to the eroding bluffs and disappearing shoreline, the Pere Marquette Fire Department offered ropes rescue training in July for local fire departments at Peter Pan Land, a popular observation deck south of Ludington.
That day, as firefighters were readying to practice techniques, they found themselves performing a real-time rescue when a woman got stuck on the steep bluff. In previous years, people who went down the sandy embankment were able to walk on the beach back to where it was safe, but with the high water, that was no longer possible, according to P.M. Township Fire Chief Larry Gaylord.
HISTORY REVEALED
One of the more shocking incidents from this summer was the discovery of human remains in Grant Township. While at the beach, visitors found bleach-white bones scattered along a bluff near Gurney Creek. An investigation by the Michigan State Police and medical examiner’s office revealed the bones were likely from a historic gravesite from the late 1800s or early 1900s. Forensic anthropologists from Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, who performed the preliminary examination, said the bones were revealed by the erosion taking place along the shoreline. The final report with sex, ages and how many were at the site is still to come.
The lake also offered another historic event when it exposed a long-lost remnant of a shipwreck near the Ludington State Park beach. The hull fragment had 15 double frames and planking on both sides. Based on the location of the wreck, measurements and construction, it was determined that it probably came from an 1800s schooner.
The exciting find received attention from the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association, which partnered with the Mason County Historical Society’s Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and narrowed the number of ships it could have come from down to three possibilities. Valerie Van Heest from the MSRA said the storms at that time might have pushed the piece closer to shore where it was found, or currents from the high water might have pulled sand back so the buried fragment was revealed.