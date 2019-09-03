PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Ludington Salvation Army has closed its family thrift store on U.S. 10, and it hopes the upcoming liquidation sales will pay off the about $50,000 of debt the store’s operations accrued.
The store, located at 5905 E. U.S. 10, stopped accepting donated items on Aug. 1, and it officially closed its doors Aug. 9. That was the last day of work for the three employees who had remained, Ludington Salvation Army Corps Administrator Jon Miller told the Daily News.
Miller said the Salvation Army intends to use the building for new programs that won’t have as many expenses as the store, which racked up a debt of approximately $50,000.
“As we continued to analyze our operations and programs,” he explained, “... it took us several months to finally come to this decision, that if the store continued to move (into debt), that we would better serve the community by closing the store and having programs that don’t incur debt for the Salvation Army and that serve the community in a more appropriate way.”
