An email about paid parking at Stearns Park, received this week by Ludington City Councilors from Ludington Area School District board member and Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scott Foster, left two councilors feeling threatened and intimidated, though Foster says that wasn’t his intention.
Councilors John Terzano and Cheri Stibitz said they each received an email from Foster on Monday regarding the now-rejected notion of implementing paid parking at Stearns Park. Foster did not identify himself as a school board member, but used his LASD email to voice opposition to the idea. Foster’s sheriff’s office information was in the signature line.
Foster told the Daily News he did not mean to send the email from that address or with that signature line, attributing the mixup to the fact that he sent the emails from his phone.
On Friday afternoon, Foster shared the text of an email he sent to Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett indicating he inadvertently sent the email from his LASD account with the sheriff’s office signature.
“I have two emails on my phone, which is where they were sent from, and this was clearly not my intent,” Foster stated in the message. “The opinions expressed in the email do not reflect either of those organizations, but were intended as a private citizen.”
He also asked Barnett to pass the email to city councilors.
An original email — which Terzano shared with the Daily News — was timestamped at 12:20 a.m. Monday. In it, Foster stated, “Mark my words, should you vote in favor of this I will find a viable candidate to remove you from your seat. This is not a threat, but a simple promise. Please do not underestimate my intentions!”
Stibitz interpreted it as an “intimidation tactic,” and said she reached out to the school district and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office to ask if either organization was taking a stance on parking at Stearns.
“I read it several times, and I thought, this is a not-OK email,” Stibitz said.
The Daily News attempted to contact LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett, LASD Board President Steve Carlson and the administration of the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, but did not immediately receive a response.
Terzano said if Foster had signed the email with just his name, as a general citizen, he would have chalked the message up to a resident having concerns about city issues. But seeing the law enforcement information in the signature line made Terzano ask: “What are you doing here? You’re using your badge of authority to do what? To bolster your position?”
Terzano said the email is “classic bullying.”
Foster disagreed.
“I don’t think it’s a situation of bullying. It was a simple fact. (Paid parking) keeps rearing its ugly head,” Foster told the Daily News. “It needs to stop. The beach is the focal point of Ludington. In this community, we’ve always welcomed outsiders. … We need to find other sources of revenue.”
Foster said he sent the email to everyone on the council, and to Barnett.
Terzano and Stibitz told the Daily News they each did not reach out to Foster about the email, and Foster said he did not get a response from anyone at the city about the emails he sent, either.
“I have no desire to talk to him,” Terzano said.
“Same,” Stibitz agreed. “He voiced his opinion. He has his opinion, and he also is an elected official. I have zero desire to speak to this person.”
The Daily News asked Stibitz and Terzano why they approached the newspaper rather than Foster.
“I think people need to be aware of the person they have elected into office,” Stibitz said.
“For myself, in terms of dealing with bullies, there’s two ways to deal with them. And one way is through the proper channels and utilizing his supervisors in that regard,” Terzano said. “I have no problem standing in front of him. I have no problem with having that conversation with him.”
Stibitz said that she would have been open to meeting with Foster to discuss the paid parking plan, had it been approved by the city council, but because of the tone she perceived in the email, she would have wanted a third party present.
“It was, do this or else,” she said. “It turned out in his suggested favor, so I didn’t feel it was necessary to contact him.”
Stibitz said those in public service — both elected and unelected — are held to a higher standard.
“When you sign up for those positions, you do fall under that scrutiny, but you expect your peers to be more respectful,” she said. “I think he needs to know that is not OK.”
Terzano concurred, but Foster said he felt the councilors should have contacted him.
“I don’t get why they would reach out to (the Daily News) and not out to me,” he said. “That seems pretty childish.”