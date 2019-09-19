Jim Mullen, owner of Mullen’s Applesauce, visited Indian Summer Co-op, which is a newer processor for the company’s product, and was impressed with the production.
“This is the best product we have ever had. It’s scary how close it was to my mom’s recipe,” Mullen said.
Mullen came up with the idea to start the applesauce business when he was at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago talking to a medical technician about her barbecue sauce company.
He was recovering at the time from a paralyzing wound sustained in the line of duty as a police officer.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.