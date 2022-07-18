The victims of plane crash in Oceana County’s Shelby Township Friday night were identified.
According to the Michigan State Police, the victims are identified as Raymond Sunday from Muskegon Township and Troy Caris from Holton Township. They were the only two people on the plane. The state police did not state which of the two were the plane’s pilot.
The single-engine Cesena crashed about 6:15 p.m., Friday, just south of 102nd Avenue in Shelby Township. It is not being released yet where the plane was going or had been by authorities.
Representatives from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board as well as representatives from Cesena were at the scene this weekend to conduct an investigation.