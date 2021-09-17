Inflation, shortages and other obstacles put a damper on several new Ludington housing projects this year.
Prices of various construction materials soared over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lumber reached a record high of $1,670.50 per 1,000 board feet in May, according to Nasdaq, but has since tumbled to $605 — still elevated from pre-pandemic levels.
The Daily News spoke with the developers of six housing projects, which are set to bring over 228 units to Ludington, about how their projects fared through the crunch and what their future looks like.
Tyler and Kristen Shimunek plan to build four three-bedroom condos next to their vacation rental, P.M. Lake Lodge. They managed to install the foundation and much of the plumbing, but they stopped when prices got out of control.
The Shimuneks were waiting to see if supply prices dropped, Kristen said, but now they’re going to meet with their contractor to get the project back on track. She said they want to pre-sell the condos, but can’t do that without condos to show.
“We’re just going to go ahead and do it, at this point,” Kristen said. “We’re going to go ahead and get back to work.”
Inflated material prices weren’t a bad thing for every developer. Michael Parker, who intends to build a five-unit townhouse in downtown Ludington, said a “scheduling and bureaucratic conundrum” delayed the work past the worst of the inflation.
The townhouse is being built on the former site of an abandoned gas station at James and Filer streets, which was razed this week. Construction can’t begin until the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy finishes assessing the site for contamination.
That means cleaning up the gas station’s rubble and hoping supply prices continue to normalize is about all that can be done now.
“The costs are decreasing as we’re getting closer to a time of building,” Parker said. “Maybe the delays that were out of our control are helping us.”
At the sites of three planned developments, totaling more than 150 units, there still isn’t anything to see yet but grass and dirt.
Work on one apartment complex, first proposed in 2007, was anticipated to begin in August. Four buildings, including more than 90 market-rate units, are planned for the grassy area south of the Brill Manufacturing building, but high material prices kept the developer from breaking ground.
The inflated costs of construction brought the project $4 million over its $20 million budget, developer Mark Harmsen said.
“We bid it out, unfortunately, right at the peak of lumber prices,” Harmsen said. “We chose to … pause until the spring and to reprice the project over the winter.”
The buildings are wood-built, Harmsen said, so inflated lumber prices were the biggest factor. But the costs of plastics, used in a variety of contexts from electricity to plumbing, also contributed to the problem, he said.
Harbor Row, a development of three detached townhouses planned for the corner of Rath Avenue and Danaher Street, is expected to get started in the spring, said Julie Schrader, who’s leading the project with her husband, Todd.
The townhouses will each have a two-bedroom unit on the upper floor, with a one-bedroom unit below.
Julie said she expects some site work to begin this fall and to break ground in the spring. Construction on the buildings themselves would have begun this year, she said, but they chose to wait out the “out of whack” material and labor supply.
But inflation isn’t the story behind the delay of Pere Marquette Lofts, a four-story, 58-unit apartment building planned to go up behind the Carrom Company building.
That project depends on the developer, MVAH Partners, securing a low-income housing tax credit through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
The agency rates applicants using a scoring system, and Pere Marquette Lofts wasn’t competitive in its latest round of funding, said Pete Schwiegeraht, the firm’s senior vice president of development in the Midwest.
MVAH Partners hasn’t given up on the project, though. Schwiegeraht said the firm hopes to “revisit the project this winter,” with hopes of applying for funding next spring.
One project was basically unaffected by the pandemic: Lofts on Rowe, where a 129-year-old factory is being converted into 65 apartment units and commercial space.
Work on Lofts on Rowe began on May 3. Michigan Community Capital, the nonprofit behind the project, arranged a maximum price it would reimburse their contractor for, so which largely insulated the project from market fluctuations.
However, the project was quoted at $1 million more than the nonprofit had anticipated. Michigan Community Capital took out a $700,000 loan from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation to cover the overage, on top of a $1 million grant the foundation had already given.
With that speed bump out of the way, the construction has been coming along “quite smoothly,” said Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investment at Michigan Community Capital.
Demolition inside the building is complete, and repairs to its masonry are nearly finished. Work on the windows and roof will begin in the coming months, and the winter will see work on interior framing, electricity and plumbing, Crowley said.
“We’re about through the scary part — when you’re figuring out … if a building is stable,” Crowley said. “The likelihood of surprises is really going down.”