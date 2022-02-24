A change from one local vendor to a larger one to provide medical care to inmates at the Mason County Jail has the previous vendor wondering why a change was needed.
Dr. Michelle Kuster, who owns and operates All Access Care in Ludington, had a presentation before the Mason County Board of Commissioners asking why the automatic renewal of her contract was stopped by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office earlier in February.
The contract, which began between her firm and the county from 2013 through last year, spurred on a concern for the costs of medication for inmates at the Mason County Jail. Over the life of the contract, concerns weren’t raised, she said.
“Prior to this, I did not receive any contact from the undersheriff regarding any concerns on this contract,” Kuster said that night.
She said she and Mason County Undersheriff Derek Wilson met about concerns after the sheriff’s office decided to go in a different direction, and she described the conversation as being about quality-of-care concerns, but there was no documentation. And she said she was told that the new vendor provides more services for less cost.
Kuster showed the county commission slides that included several requests through the Freedom of Information Act. One was for records of complaints, and the response received via FOIA was the records did not exist. It also indicated that “all issue (sic) (have been) addressed in person or by phone by (corrections officer Ken) VanSickle to Jennifer Jeffries.”
Kuster told the Daily News that her office did a survey of the three counties it served — it also serves Manistee and Benzie counties — and VanSickle shared thoughts in mid-May of 2021 about the service.
“Other than that, there was no other formal face-to-face, emails, phone calls, etc. regarding quality of inmate care,” Kuster said.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole countered, though, that the distribution of medication from All Access Care had at least one missed day in the months leading up to the change in vendors.
“Doc Kuster, when they were here at the start, it was a good deal for us. They did a really nice job. One thing we started noticing, they were missing inmate (medical) distributions. They knew about it because they weren’t charging for us,” Cole said. “We would pay $20 per day for medical distribution, and for example, they missed three in January, three in February, two in March, six in April, six in May, one in June and eight in July (in 2021). They knew about it because they were reimbursing us. They weren’t charging us for those days.
“With inmate medical being the No. 1 priority, our inmates have to get the medicine that’s prescribed to them.”
Kuster said there was an “occasional lapse or inabilities to provide (medication distribution), as we all know this was in the midst of COVID.”
Cole said the new vendor, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, has not missed a medication distribution, and it began in August 2021. The new firm provides distribution during the weekdays, and corrections staff was trained to provide distribution on weekends, he said.
The contract with All Access Care that was proposed for 2021 was for $16,674.85 per month or an annual cost of $200,098.20. It included provider coverage, medical support staff, distribution of medication to inmates and insurance. Variable expenses included medications, labs, procedures and supplies, and it was based on monthly activity. The contract was set to start on March 1, 2021 and conclude on Feb. 28, 2022.
Cole said the costs associated with All Access Care were rising steeply, though.
“When we signed on in 2014, our inmate medication was from $4,000 to $5,000 a month,” Cole said. “I understand there’s inflation costs and having to pay more money for medical, and I have no problem with that. But our inmate numbers have been pretty static throughout that time. The last bill that we got in last year for July was $21,000. It had went up substantially.”
The contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare proposed on June 4, 2021, had a monthly cost of $16,026.88 with $2,666.67 going toward a yearly $32,000 pool to pay for other expenses. The annual cost is $192,322.51, including the $32,000. The flat rate, without the $32,000 pool, is $13,360.21.
Cole said his office is not close to using the $32,000 pool of funds to pay for medications, x-rays, labs, dental, office supplies, medical waste and other costs.
Biomedical waste disposal costs come for the pool for Advanced Correctional Healthcare, but was included by All Access Care. The pool funds also pay for dental care, which All Access Care did not provide dental care.
The contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare was approved on June 30, 2021, by the county and signed by the company on the next day. It began on Aug. 1, 2021, and it expires on June 30, 2024, and it automatically renews for successive three-year periods unless there is written notice by either side.
“ACH is a nationwide company, so there’s a lot more they’re offering that a smaller, local company can’t,” Cole said. “I would rather do business locally. … But in this case, with the savings and availability that the nationwide company has to offer … for inmate medical, it was the best option for us.”
In the county budget, Cole said the amount in the 2020 budget for inmate medical services was $136,000. It went up to $240,325 for 2021 after budget amendments. Cole noted it was a split year between the two vendors and COVID-19 had a role in increasing the amount of money expended, too. The approved budget for 2022 is $207,000.
There is also a contention as to when the previous contract with All Access Care ended. Kuster said the contract was still active, while Cole said the contract was terminated. He referred to the certified letter Kuster showed to county commissioners.
Cole said his office did not sign the contract with All Access Care for 2021-22.
The new contract was not put out for bid, Cole said initially, but then said his office sought bids from other vendors, “but no takers.”
“A couple of our command folks were at a training. ACH had a booth there, and they visited with them and asked for an estimate. We’ve been negotiating for a few months,” Cole said.
The change from one vendor to the other, Cole said, was because of what Advanced Correctional Healthcare can do for the inmates in the jail.
“Personally, I don’t have an issue with Doc Kuster, and I don’ t have one professionally. She was good to us when she was here,” Cole said. “ACH, because they’re a national health provider and focus on inmate health, they have more to offer, and honestly, it was at less cost. It was nothing personal.”
Kuster questioned whether it was strictly a business decision, but wouldn’t elaborate.
“I will state it is a poor business decision on the part of the undersheriff and sheriff,” Kuster said. “Our taxpayers need to be informed. This decision has removed a local business owner who was providing quality and timely care to the inmates of Mason County — they have yet to prove otherwise.”