HAMLIN TWP. — Since Stix’s grand opening in May, the restaurant-bowling-alley has been dogged by complaints about the volume of music that has been played there most weekend nights all summer long.
Nearby residents have contacted police, Hamlin Township officials and developer Andrew Riemer himself, suggesting music in the outdoor beer garden be turned down or acts be taken inside.
Since July, Riemer has promised to mitigate the noise in a variety of ways. But he and his assistant, Sue DeMott, have also experimented with another solution: buying complainers out of their homes.
One close neighbor said the offer “offended” her and another said the idea was “brazen and insulting.” But Riemer told the Daily News they only misinterpreted a “sincere, kind gesture.”
Not only that, it’s a gesture he’d consider extending to anybody in the area.
“If I have somebody who is really miserable in their house … but don’t have the financial means to be somewhere else, I would look at that and consider their property as a real estate investment and help them out,” he said.
Music spreading into the residential areas that surround Stix — bringing a dose of rock-and-roll to summer evenings in woodsy Hamlin Township — has been the hot topic at two well-attended meetings of the township board.
An 85-signature petition has called for the township to enact a noise ordinance. Meanwhile, Riemer has said he will mitigate the noise by lowering the bass, scheduling quieter acts, shortening the hours and installing sound-dampening materials.
But in two instances, he and DeMott offered to help their neighbors move away altogether.
His most formal buyout offer was made in August to Kristin Beckmeyer, who lives right next door to Stix with her family of four and made numerous complaints.
“I was a little bit offended,” Kristin said, “but I tried to set my pride aside and consider what would be best for my family.”
She went as far as visiting an open house down the street that Riemer and DeMott recommended. But she decided the house wasn’t a good fit for her family and declined.
A less formal attempt at an offer was made in July when DeMott asked a complaining woman across the street whether she would be interested in selling her house to Riemer.
The woman, S.K. Osborn, said it was off the table. She then emailed Riemer to say she considered “that offer to be brazen and insulting at the least and to be bribery at worst.”
She added, “We are not the problem, Dr. Riemer.”
DeMott told the Daily News that Osborn “took something as offensive that wasn’t meant to be.”
“Sure, you can say the big, bad business is coming … so we’re just gonna buy everybody out,” DeMott said. “That was not the case. It was just trying to help someone, if it was that intrusive into their life.”
Riemer said his offer to Beckmeyer was part of a plan to have a “buffer zone” of undeveloped or otherwise friendly property around his business.
While the house was still for sale, he told the realtor to “get ahold of me at the end so I can buy it for the top bid,” he said. “But they sold it” to the Beckmeyers.
He then asked the realtor to tell the new owners about the outdoor music and his ongoing interest in scooping up the house, he said. But the realtor told him the Beckmeyers declined.
Kristin told the Daily News the realtor never told her any of that. Her family of four moved in September 2021, while Stix was still under construction.
“We were really happy,” she said, “until May 21 of this year.”
That night, her family returned from a trip to Traverse City, “and all of the sudden there was deafening noise.”
About 200 feet away, a rock band was jamming for Stix’s grand opening. It was the first in a summer of weekends marked by loud music streaming into their house.
“It wears you down,” Kristin said of the music, which has played for about three-to-four hours on at least 26 nights since May 21. “We can’t open our windows anymore. Can’t eat outside. Can’t enjoy our house.”
Kristin said she complained to Stix management “over a dozen times” before Riemer and DeMott visited her on Aug. 1 and asked about her interest in moving down the street on Riemer’s dime.
She ultimately decided against the house swap scheme because the house that was for sale lacked the ample natural light in her current home, which is well-suited to homeschooling her three- and six-year-old children.
“My house isn’t a real estate investment,” she said. “It’s a home.”