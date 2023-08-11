The Scottville City Commission will consider a defense/indemnification insurance policy as a part of its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 105 N. Main St. in Scottville.
New business before the commissioners includes an amendment to its property maintenance ordinance, reviewing open bids for the repair of a parking lot. The Commission plans to discuss fees for the boat launch.
The insurance policy is being discussed by the Commission will protect officials with an indemnification to protect personal assets, employment practice liability, educators legal liability and more coverage details. The Commission will have a Zoom presentation from Gallagher Insurance.