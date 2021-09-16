Members of the community are raising concerns over the Twitter account of Peg Mathis, Ludington Area Schools’ interim superintendent, taking issue with comments and sharing of content that is construed as anti-mask, anti-vaccine and anti-LGBTQ.
Barb Cressy, a special education paraprofessional with the West Shore Educational Services District, shared three screenshots of Mathis’ feed with the Daily News, all from when Mathis was the superintendent at Newaygo Public Schools.
“We tell our students that you need to be careful what you put on social media because when someone is going to interview you for a job, they’ll see it,” Cressy said Monday. “It’s rather frightening. Yes, people can have different views. If you’re in a position (with power), overseeing many people, and diverse people, and you’re posting some of the stuff she posted, that is unconscionable.”
One tweet Cressy shared was a retweet of a link to a Reuters story titled, “King toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck,” where Mathis commented, “Another new level of ridiculousness,” on Jan. 20.
“To me, I didn’t see that as offensive at all. I saw that as … in my mind, we’re going a little too far with all of this gender stuff and ‘gender is fluid’ and all of that,” Mathis said. “I’m OK if you believe that. I was in a situation where I was like, how far is this going to go? So, that was the crux of that.”
A second was from Feb. 23 where Mathis shared a tweet from U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., stating, “Imagine any Republican claiming that ‘Hispanics and African Americans’ don’t know how to access the internet to get a COVID vaccine. The outrage that would ensue. But because Joe Biden said it, there’s silence.”
The third was from Oct. 25, 2020, where Mathis shared a tweet from Candace Owens, an author and the founder of BLEXIT. Politifact describes Owens as a conservative commentator and a spokeswoman for Turning Point USA.
The tweet stated, “Nothing screams progressive quite like having morning sickness in an all-gendered restroom. Men (urinating) in urinals outside of my stall while I heave into a toilet seven months pregnant is true equality. Thanks feminism. Keep up the fight for change that 99.9% of women don’t want.”
“I think the whole idea of gender being fluid is something I am not comfortable with right now,” Mathis said. “But I always have an open mind.”
Mathis said Wednesday afternoon that she has not been contacted by members of the public about the posts she shared on Twitter.
“No one reached out to me directly,” she said. “However, I realize in this day and age, people sometimes don’t because for whatever reason. I would be more than happy to talk to anybody. You know, I am not one of these people that’s ever going to put this district at risk or in a bad situation.
“Do I have views? Absolutely, I have views. … We all have views. That’s part of being human, and I express those views. None of this prompted me to take posts down or anything. Ultimately, I’m about kids and teaching and learning and supporting our staff, and I said that in my interview, too.”
Cressy helped to start West Shore Pride and is an active member of PFLAG in Manistee. She, along with Beth McGill-Rizer, contacted the Daily News about the tweets. Cressy said as she continued to scroll through Mathis’ feed, she became angry and upset.
“We fought hard to get some things going (at the school district). We tried to get (LGBTQ+ awareness) posters put up in school,” Cressy said Monday. “I’m mad about all of (the viewpoints). I don’t think that person in that much power should behave that way.”
Mathis, though, said she has treated everyone equally in her past.
“I would say that my character, my beliefs, my way of doing things, I’ve always been above-board and honored people. I’ve always supported people of all orientations, kinds, everything. (I) don’t always agree with certain things or choices or whatever people make, but I always honor people. Anyone who has worked with me would say that.
“I realize when you tweet or retweet something, you don’t always get the accurate picture (of someone). I realize that, but that’s part of our society.”
Mathis said she wants to meet with members of the community about any concerns they may have, whether the concerns are about tweets or something else.
“I would love to meet with anyone. Ultimately, it’s about honoring our differences,” she said. “We want diversity. Let’s honor that and move forward and not try to disparage anyone. I’d like to think, and I’ve been at this 31 years, any student or adult that I’ve worked with would echo those sentiments about my behavior, and I would hate for some people to take some tweets and ascribe that to my entire being.
“I also know, ‘Don’t be stupid, Peg. Play the middle.’ Even though I don’t think I should or have to.”
Cressy said she didn’t know if Mathis would seek the superintendent’s position full-time, and Mathis told the Daily News that she intends to only be in Ludington on an interim basis. She retired in June from Newaygo, and she was hired by Ludington earlier this month.
“I don’t have aspirations to continue,” Mathis said. “I think Ludington will be served by somebody else better, but I want to do what’s best for the district. If they need help, I want to help. If it’s longer, sure. I wouldn’t say no to it. It wouldn’t be my goal.”
Members of the Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education were made aware of Mathis’ Twitter posts, too. Board President Steve Carlson told the Daily News Tuesday that another board member mentioned the posts to him, but he did not review them himself at that point.
Cressy said she reached out to Stephanie Reed, a member of the board.
“We are aware of the concern,” Reed said Tuesday night. “While not every board member or community member may agree with her personal views on certain subjects, what I do believe we can agree on, is that she is a seasoned and well-respected educational leader who has led successful districts and who, I believe, can guide our district in the short term while we search for our next permanent superintendent.”