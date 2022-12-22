Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Snow and wind will increase leading to blizzard conditions late. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and wind will increase leading to blizzard conditions late. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.