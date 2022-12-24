Council for Educational Travel USA is a U.S. Department of State exchange visitor (J-1 visa) sponsor organization and their mission is “to encourage a lifelong journey of global peace and understanding” for the students, host families and communities that are part of the exchange experience.
CETUSA’s headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, and they have coordinators located in communities across the nation, including some in Mason, Oceana and Manistee counties.
Stacey Andrews-Ramsey is a teacher at Manistee High School and she also works as a coordinator for CETUSA. Andrews-Ramsey has a long history working and hosting international students, which started when she was still attending Ludington Area Schools.
“My parents hosted eight students when my brothers and I were in elementary and high school,” she said. “We still have connections with six of them. This year, my husband, Dan and I are hosting the son of one of my parents’ students.”
Families begin selecting full and first half year students 10 months before the beginning of the school year. Second semester students become available mid-summer. Exchange coordinators meet with potential families to find a student who would be a good match for families. International students come from many countries including European, Asian, African, South American, Mexico and Australia.
CETUSA coordinators schedule social events for the students and host families, where they share cultural experiences. Each month, coordinators check with students and host families to see if there are any issues or problems the coordinator should know about or can help with. Students are expected to maintain a “C” average in their courses and are required to take English and three other core classes.
“Most international students want to experience an exchange study to improve their English language skills and live in the American culture,” Andrews-Ramsey said. “The American lifestyle, culture and school systems are so different, that many international students want to experience what they see in the movies, and yes, they say it really is like the movies. Learning English and U.S. culture will give the international students advantages when entering the universities at home and getting jobs. They are some of the most motivated and curious students.”
To host a student isn’t difficult Andrews-Ramsey said, but she also stated that families need to remember they are hosting a teenager and the normal teenage issues can happen at times.
“The U.S. State Department has a list of requirements for hosts to provide their international students which include meals, a bed and a place to store their belongings,” she said. “Beyond basic needs, students want to be part of a family and participate in an American life. The students’ families have to be able to provide $250 spending money for their student each month. Students are expected to pay for their expenses beyond what is provided by the host family.
“Remember these are teens. They will have good days and a bad day or two. We set guidelines for the home and discuss how to make changes if needed. Many international students are used to having more autonomy than teens in rural areas of the U.S., so clear communication about transportation, daily schedules and plans really helped us.”
Andrews-Ramsey and her husband have hosted 12 students and she is also very involved with all the international students who come to the area. She really makes the students part of her family, inviting them to events, hosting parties and even taking them on vacations.
“We have enjoyed hosting because we get to know people/kids from different countries and about their cities and countries,” Andrews-Ramsey said. “It is rewarding to watch their language development and personal growth. Having the students be excited about things they are learning and seeing is one of my favorite things. Their excitement when visiting a new place in the U.S.
“Dan and I have also gone places with our students we have never been to. Helping with their language skills and learning a bit of their language too. Meeting their families and seeing where they live. We have 12 new members in our family.”
The couple have had students from Italy, Brazil, Germany, Ukraine, Spain, France and Australia and have visited all their homes except for three, two of which live in Australia and Ukraine.
“I saw how my students were benefiting from having foreign exchange students in the school and in their homes,” Andrews-Ramsey said. “The experiences gave kids more compassion for differences, an understanding of cultural differences and an awareness of geography.
“I first thought we would be a welcome home for students, a family who hosts at the beginning of an exchange for a student who is waiting for their permanent family for the year. But we quickly decided to host a student for half the year and before October was over, she asked if she could stay for the entire year and we agreed.”
For more information about hosting a student, information can be found at www.cetusa.org or by contacting Andrews-Ramsey at sealudington@yahoo.com.
“You will be making a kid’s dream come true and enriching your life at the same time,” Andrews-Ramsey said. “All types of families host international students. It is a wonderful experience. Make it your own and have fun.”