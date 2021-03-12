The COVID-19 pandemic brought shortfalls to internet access to the forefront, not only where service is not available, but also how quickly people can access information and more.
Connecting Mason County has worked in the past several months collecting data from residents in the county to determine what access is available, and where, through surveys.
One sector of society that dealt with — and continues to deal with — internet access and speeds of internet access is education. Local school districts worked in the past year to try to educate both kids and adults virtually, if it can be done.
“The single-biggest issue for us around online learning or learning from (was) it didn’t have to do with the device in the hands of the student,” said West Shore Educational Service District Superintendent Jason Jeffrey. “It had to do with the reliability of the connectivity in the home.”
West Shore ESD covers Mason and parts of Lake, Oceana and Newaygo counties. Jeffrey said roughly 30 percent of its households can stream two to three videos. But much of the problem lies away from the main roads.
“It would be hard to give cross streets. If you’re not off a main thoroughfare or within a city limits or village limits, I can tell you (it’s tough),” Jeffrey said.
In Ludington’s school district, Superintendent Jason Kennedy said it was in northern Hamlin Township and southern Summit Township where issues with cellular internet coverage after distributing hotspots to families for students.
“In terms of broadband internet coverage, it’s likely the same regions where broadband and cellular coverage are going to be limited,” Kennedy said.
The district conducted several surveys in the past eight years, including one that brought about a proposal to voters to get the district to one-to-one on iPads that eventually passed. However, Kennedy said there are inherent shortcomings with surveys.
“We get about a 40 percent response rate (of all homes in the district), which is good for surveys. With 700 to 800 responses, in those responses, the numbers are fairly consistent. About 87 to 90 percent indicate they have reliable internet access. My guess is that their issue is with speed.”
Kennedy reasoned that remote learning has required students to stream large videos or there is even livestreaming that is creating slowdowns. Those slowdowns are creating an equity issue not only within Ludington’s district, but elsewhere.
Issues within both Mason County Central’s district and Mason County Eastern’s district — which cover the expanse of the county that less homes bunch together — were seen from location as it relates to main roads. MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said he lives near West Shore Community College, and his personal service proved to be slow. He said he received a good appreciation of what his families and students were and are going through.
“When you look at livestreaming and what is necessary to pull off classroom interaction, you might be able to pull it off with one person. But what if that family has two or three kids trying to log in and connect?” Mount said. “Then, to compound that, we have also have poor phone service.”
Ruby Creek and Crystal Valley both are within Mason County Central’s school district, and those are particularly tough areas not only for internet service, but also cellular service.
“Crystal Valley is like a dead zone,” Mount said. “If you want to go off the grid, that is the place to go. We can hardly get good radio let alone a cell phone signal. It’s really a poor area (for service).”
Mount related an instance where a bus couldn’t radio in that it was stuck in the snow one winter because of the issues.
The areas of lower coverage or lack of coverage of internet service and even cellular service are not uniform, either.
“It’s just sprinkled around. There’s places in Victory Township that it’s sometimes hard to triangulate,” he said.
Mason County Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup said he lives just a mile off of U.S. 10 on First Street. He said service can be good on the state trunklines such as U.S. 31 and U.S. 10, and perhaps some of the primary roads in Mason County. Once you get off of those, though, is where the shortfalls in service start.
Like his counterparts, having devices for students wasn’t an issue, and getting hotspots to students wasn’t an issue, either.
“We can provide the hotspots, but there was no cell service,” he said.
Shoup said the district and its families learned quickly that what they each thought was service that could handle a family’s needs, not just for education but other things, wasn’t exactly doing well. He related it in the way his own family used the internet. His wife, a teacher at Ludington Area Schools, needed to share with him as well as their children — two still in school and two that returned from college for remote learning that way.
Jeffrey said some families, like the Shoups, that initially thought they had enough internet access found out they need a bit more.
“My heart goes out to the families and parents. The parents are expected to help facilitate learning while working from home. They’re dealing with broadband access that isn’t what it needs to be,” he said.
Jeffrey was grateful for the work of Connecting Mason County. The group is working with Western Land Services to map out exactly where the problem areas are. Solving it, though, will take a lot of funds.
“It’s going to be very expensive,” Jeffrey said. “There’s some things happening at the federal level. There could be potential for financial support. But it’s a big country.”
Mount is a member of the group, and he anticipates taking the data that the surveys generate and pair it with the information the school districts have worked on as they have tried to get kids and families connected to do remote learning.
“If you overlay that on top of the project at a lot of the households, you’re going to see the trouble spots,” he said. “We have that. And some people, because they didn’t need it until now, have gone out and have gotten Syncwave or HughesNet.”
West Shore Community College President Scott Ward understands that while education was impacted by internet service in the area during the past year of the pandemic, that sector was only one affected.
“Everything we have is intertwined with the community. This internet issue is so much more than an education issue,” Ward said. “I do think we should leverage what we can because it has a high importance for education, and we could leverage what’s possibly available from the state and federal areas.
“We need to see how we can leverage that (need for internet) to help the whole community.”