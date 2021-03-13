Economics is playing a significant role in access to the internet in rural settings like Mason County.
Essentially, if the demand is there, and it costs are feasible, then companies will start to build up their ability to provide internet access. That proves to be true whether it’s Syncwave of Scottville or the co-operative Great Lakes Energy’s Truestream or other providers.
Great Lakes Energy and its internet offshoot Truestream are working on installing fiber for internet access to residences within the Waters, Kalkaska and Hart areas. For the Hart area, Truestream is working on finalizing its plan to run fiber for internet.
“We’re establishing a plan to lay out the logistics in the area and route that line and establish plans for fiber to the home,” said Brett Streby, a spokesperson with Truestream.
Streby said the demand for Truestream is what is driving it to the areas it is expanding into.
“Right now, any Great Lakes Energy member can log onto truestreamfiber.com and register for an account and send a notice of interest to us. The more interest drummed up in your area, the more demand there is, the better position it will be for consideration and field work,” he said. “We really like to urge members to tell their neighbors and friends. If they’re interested, hop online, register an account and say so. They’re not contractually obligated.”
Like Truestream, Syncwave is going where demand is greatest. For Syncwave to work, it broadcasts a wireless signal for internet access to a receiver at a home from a broadcast tower in the area.
“Last summer, pretty much from when COVID hit, to the fall was our busiest time ever,” said Syncwave General Manager Dominic Hasbrouck. “For several months, we were scheduling appointments one month in advance. For us, that was unheard of. That kept us pretty busy. Things have slowed down to a normal level. It’s good for us so we can get to people. But there for a while, demand was through the roof.”
Options for internet service can range from satellite, broadcast signals such as via Syncwave or a hard-wired connection through a service such as Spectrum. Providers can be found online at websites such as www.broadbandnow.com, www.highspeedinternet.com and www.cellmapper.net. When it comes to putting in the fiber to existing power poles, it could prove to be a bit of a problem in Mason County.
Roger Morgenstern, senior public information director for Consumers Energy, said the county has a mix of electrical lines within it, and its shared between his company and Great Lakes Energy. Where Great Lakes Energy members could seek to gain internet access by raising demand through Truestream, Consumers Energy customers may not have that ability.
It’s not to say it’s impossible.
“We have had third-party broadband attached to our poles in other counties, including Muskegon County, for years. The process involves an entity, such as a school district or government, approaching us to attach to our poles,” Morgenstern said. “There is then a detailed review process to determine if additional wiring can be added to existing poles, if poles need to be modified or replaced, etc. because of the added weight and strain on the poles. There are state regulations and the National Electric Safety Code that govern attachments to our poles. The attachment cost is then paid by the entity requesting the pole attachment.”
When upgrades were done to Muskegon County’s 9-1-1 service, Consumers Energy wired that county for fiber. But that utility company didn’t have a shared relationship with another provider such as Great Lakes Energy in Mason County.
Streby said demand for the co-op’s service has increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re seeing demand everywhere,” he said. “It goes with the times. There’s a lot of factors at play.”
Truestream, because it is a subsidiary of Great Lakes Energy, is able to take advantage of the already existing electrical poles it serves.
For Syncwave and the need for broadcast receivers to pick up the signal needed for internet to be transmitted wirelessly, natural barriers are a bit of the problem, too in Mason County.
“We can’t go through trees and we can’t go through hills,” Hasbrouck said. “So, for some people, it makes it a lot more difficult for service. Even though our coverage area is pretty big (which includes much of Mason County), we have a lot of people where there’s a hill or a forest in the way.”
Syncwave would like to build more transmitting towers in the area so it can reach more potential customers, too. And, the company is also looking at ways to be able to get its signal transmitted through Manistee National Forest.
“The forest is a problem for us. We’re looking at technology that will allow us to go through those areas and get through those trees, but with the technology we’re using at the moment, it isn’t something that is doable,” Hasbrouck said.
Even before the upgrades in technology, the company is researching ways to erect more broadcasting towers. While many people understand some of the process of when a cellular tower is built on property, the towers necessary for broadcasting a wireless internet signal are a bit different.
“When you get a cell tower on your property, they tend to pay out pretty big. For us, we’re looking at a very limited number of subscribers that can be connected to the tower. So, we can’t pay the same lease rates that cell providers pay,” he said. “We’re open to all options, but we have to reach a good amount of people with whatever we go with. There’s always things that pop up where maybe there’s just 10 people that can get connected, and it’s not worth doing it. Or, it might be something that might be a little too expensive.”
Hasbrouck said that much of the current needs of residents based on the use of such applications as Zoom, Skype, Netflix, Hulu or online gaming through Xbox One aren’t as high as 1 gigabyte that companies are looking to add. He said often times what Syncwave has found is that the set-up for internet service — from the user-end devices to the routers — need to be fixed, but the speed by which users need to run applications doesn’t approach 1 gigabyte. It could be quite some time before that speed is widely available in the area.
To get service from Syncwave, the company does a free consultation and survey to see if the service is able to be done at their property.
“They will look for any possible way to get connected,” Hasbrouck said. “It depends on how complicated it is. If we’re just putting a dish on a house, that’s going to be a real cheap install. If we’re mounting in a tree, maybe that can be a little more costly.”
Truestream and Syncwave are competitors, and Hasbrouck said the competition is definitely within the area with several other companies. He said his company puts a significant focus on customer service. Part of that during the pandemic for Syncwave was providing free public wifi at three locations. Those instances were discontinued, but Hasbrouck said areas of free wifi could come back.
“We’ve done a few events in Ludington where they needed wifi for just that weekend, and in some cases, we would set up a bucket truck and put it in the air to get that connection and provide that wifi,” he said.
The speed with which fiber from Truestream is being installed is varied. Streby said delays were found in the Newaygo and Wayland areas through the permitting process. Some of those lines pass through federal forests, and it’s slowed down some progress.
Truestream aims to serve members of Great Lakes Energy first, Streby said, and the company is open to working with and for non-members of the electrical co-operative in the future.