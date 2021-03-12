Laura Lyons, a clinical social worker, moved from Hamlin Township to Custer Township off of Hansen Road. She and her husband went from having the necessary service for what they use it for to debating whether they should upgrade. "I now have this decision to make," she said. If the couple goes with a satellite-based internet, there's the potential of poor weather affecting it. They've tried other services, but their location is problematic, too. Currently, they're using a hotspot. "I use the internet for not that much — online billing through a billing website, email, Facebook, reading the Daily News and checking on the coronavirus. I do sometimes watch YouTube videos, and my husband checks his phone to read news." Since moving from Hamlin Township to Custer Township, they do not stream nor play online games as they did before. "We would stay with our hotspot, but we can't update our phones and our computers have software updates."
INTERNET: Lyons in search of service
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
