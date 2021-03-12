"I live in Pere Marquette Township, and where I live is not far outside town," said Shelby Soberalski, the marketing and sales director for the SS Badger who lives on Conrad Road. "I live basically two miles directly south of Walmart. It’s not like I live out in the boonies. Where we live, my sister and I grew up here. Our neighborhood (has) Walmart, Home Depot. Just up the road from us is Whitehall (Industries)." Despite being so close to the big box stores of Pere Marquette and Amber townships, Soberalski lives in an area where internet service is lacking. "Where our house is a bunch of hills and big beautiful trees. Our house is in a hole (for service). We cannot get internet service." When the pandemic struck and sent people to their homes, Soberalski learned that working from home was going to be problematic. She tried reaching out to several services, from Spectrum to Syncwave to Frontier. "I put something on Facebook, ‘Hey Facebook friends give me information.’ We live on the corner of Myers and Conrad roads. A neighbor lives down Conrad Road said call Frontier. I called Frontier, and they said there was nothing we could do. I have other companies telling me to call other companies. It was humorous yet the weirdest thing." During the fall and winter, using the T-Mobile hotspot hasn't been an issue. However, Soberalski is concerned that once the trees get their leaves, her service may diminish. "(The hotspot has) been working out well, but I don’t know if it’s going to be a long-term solution. I’m primarily working from home. It’s been nice having internet at home, especially my dad is an official on the Pere Marquette Township board. And with my sister with autism, with her disability, she deletes something and she gets some frustration because we have to go and download it back," Soberalski said. In the past, the Soberalskis would use wifi at local establishments or she would go to friends' homes to use wifi. "I had lived that way for so long," she said. "It’s such a weird scenario that I didn’t think it’d be a problem."
INTERNET: Soberalski's service in PM Township needed upgrade
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
