Ludington’s Department of Public Works removed the barricades blocking off the intersection of Rath Avenue and Melendy Street in Ludington on Monday.
The barricades were in place since 2019 when the intersection flooded after heavy rain and rising lake levels. The storm water system had become inundated with the high water. City Manager Mitch Foster said in a city council meeting the intersection was reopened now that the lake has gone down. The area is safe for all traffic.
“We are to a point where the water levels have dropped far enough, allowing us to open up that intersection safely. We will then be looking to the future to what I’ll call ‘future-proof’ that intersection for any future high water issues,” Foster said.
The storm water system, which had been previously backed up due to the excess water, is now working as it should now that the water levels are down. The temporary pump put in place at the intersection will be subsequently removed. A manhole located in the intersection was also able to be repaired.
Foster said the city is looking for long term solutions to flooding by Rath and Melendy.
“We’ve received information from engineers regarding different solutions, but the dollar figure is over a million dollars for any long term pumping, or lift stations in that intersection,” Foster said. “So we are continuing to evaluate other options as well.”
The city is considering installing backflow prevention plugs in the area. The plugs will allow the water from the storm water system to blow out, but not allow water from the lake to flow in.