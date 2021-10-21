A parasite that targets eastern hemlock trees, called hemlock woolly adelgid, has been found in the Ludington School Forest and in Epworth Heights.
The invasive species was found on one tree in the school forest and on “several” trees south of Lincoln River in Epworth Heights, said Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
The tree in the school forest has been treated, and further surveys will be done to determine the extent of infestation around Epworth, said Keely Dunham-Adkins, coordinator of the Western Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.
The bug presents “a huge threat” to Michigan’s ecology and could “dramatically alter” Ludington area forests, said Heidi Frei, forest health specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
In Mason County, infestations have previously been found in Ludington State Park southeast of Big Sable Point Lighthouse; northwest of Bass Lake; and along the southwest shore of Hamlin Lake.
Ludington State Park is the northern frontier of the bug’s known presence in Michigan. It is currently known along the Lake Michigan shoreline as far south as Allegan County.
The population is “growing” in southern Mason County, said Dunham-Adkins.
No infestation has been found in more than 1,000 acres surveyed in the Manistee National Forest and the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area, said James Wieferich, forest health specialist with the Michigan DNR.
YOU COULD BE HOSTING HWA
While the state is able to survey its own lands easily enough, assessing private properties can be trickier.
The West Michigan CISMA has been surveying and treating the species on private properties since 2018. About 450 landowners have allowed the group in. Four have declined, and more than 150 have not responded, Dunham-Adkins said.
Landowners on a hundreds-long mailing list can be especially hard to reach in the winter, when the species is most visible, because many residents are out of state, said McGarry.
Hemlock woolly adelgids are most noticeable when they create what look like little cotton balls, called ovisacs, on the underside of hemlock twigs. The bug itself is about the size of a pepper flake.
The bugs are readily transported on the wind or by hitching rides on people and animals. Lakeshores are particularly at risk because of migrating bird traffic, Frei said.
The “priority focus” for survey efforts is on properties within five miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, particularly in lowlands near lake edges or river corridors where hemlocks are common, McGarry said.
If you think your property might be playing host to hemlock woolly adelgid or just want to have it checked out, reach out to the Mason-Lake Conservation District office at (231) 757-3707, ext. 5.
THE PROBLEM
The consequences of infestation would be similar to when the emerald ash borer began leaving “dead ash all across the landscape” about 20 years ago, but this time with an evergreen tree, said Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
It takes four to 10 years for an infestation to kill a tree, Dunham-Adkins said, and Michigan is “just now starting” to see trees dying of the bug.
On state lands south of Ludington, treatment has so far kept “substantial tree losses” at bay, Frei said. But some trees “are looking pretty miserable” on private property, especially near Duck Lake State Park, she said.
Stands of eastern hemlock trees are often found on Michigan’s coastal dunes. Their roots help keep the dunes in place, and their shade “plays a huge role” in keeping streams cool enough for trout and salmon, Frei said.
Hemlock-dense dunes become more fragile when their forest cover is depleted. The dead trees also create material for fires and make room in the ecosystem for invasive species.
But the bug’s effects are particularly worrisome when layered on other threats, such as beech bark disease, which has been present in the area since the early 2000s, Frei said.
“HWA is an issue, but the cumulative risk of losing several species in a very fragile ecosystem is something we don’t want to have happen,” Frei said.
A growing infestation could also have economic impacts, as hemlocks contribute to property values and the species is important to the nursery industry, Frei said.