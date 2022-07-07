About 40 participants got an up-close look at a myriad of invasive species — from autumn olive to hemlock woolly adelgid — living in Ludington’s Cartier Park during a workshop Thursday spearheaded by the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
The Invasive Species Field Day event featured representatives from the conservation district as well as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA), and the U.S. Forest Service.
They talked with attendees about how to spot various invasives, the threats the plants and insects pose, and how to treat them.
The event drew private landowners, Department of Public Works employees and others with an interest in spotting invasive species, according to Mason-Lake Conservation District Executive Director Dani McGarry.
“The whole idea is that we get folks better educated in how to manage invasive plants on their property so they can avoid any habitat or ecological harm to their property, or potential future economic harm, as some of these plants can damage structures,” McGarry said.
She added that some plants have health impacts, too, so learning how to safely remove them is also key to the workshop, as is “restoring the habitat” with “something more natural and more functioning.”
Cartier Park is a hotspot for a variety of invasive species, and it’s where the conservation district — along with North Country CISMA, A Few Friends for the Environment of the World, and the City of Ludington — focus many of their local efforts.
“Because of its location, and probably because, at some point, some of these (invasives) were (deliberately) planted, Cartier Park has a lot — a lot — of invasive plants all in one place,” McGarry said. “What also could be a factor is that a lot of people are coming from different places, in and out. So people could be bringing seeds in through their vehicles or camping equipment without even realizing it.”
That makes the park a good space to conduct a workshop, and presenters had no issue identifying Oriental bittersweet, autumn olive, huckleberry and other invasive plants, along with hemlock woolly adelgid.
“We have (hemlock wooly adelgid) in Cartier Park,” said Bri Jasinski, hemlock woolly adelgid project manager with the conservation district, gesturing to an infested tree. “You can just look at the undersides of these branches, and they’re basically covered in these white little balls.”
The insects are easily spreadable and should not be touched, but the white spots are visible at various points within the park.
Cheryl Nelson, forest health response team forester with Michigan DNR, said hemlock woolly adelgid insects can travel on people, birds and vehicles.
“Once they get onto something else, they can hop, skip and jump onto the next tree,” Nelson said.
She said the insects have been found at multiple locations in five lakeshore counties: Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan.
Why are they “hugging the lakeshore?” Nelson said it has to do with temperature moderation from the lake, as well as bird migration.
Jasinski said about 6,000 trees have been treated in the area in the last few months, but that doesn’t mean there are that many infested trees. The process involves pinpointing the infested trees, then surveying and treating all hemlocks within an 800-foot area.
Treatment is important. As Nelson said, infestation will “kill a hemlock tree … within four to 10 years.”
Hemlock woolly adelgid is being tackled cooperatively by conservation districts, the DNR, the North Country CISMA, and state universities in a “huge effort” to control its spread, Nelson said.
The insects can be spotted on the twig at the base of the needle on hemlock branches. But people should avoid touching them, because the insects are currently in their crawler phase, meaning they can spread easily.
Josh Shields, forester with the conservation district, clarified some misunderstandings about invasive species, noting that many were introduced because they were believed to be good for wildlife.
Shields said that the fact that animals eat the berries from an invasive plant doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good for them. Berries from invasive shrubs contain almost no nutritional value, consisting mostly of sugar — not enough nutrients to support a migration.
“Songbirds need more than sugar from autumn olive or honeysuckle,” he said. “It’s like us going on a diet of fast food.
“Just because you see an animal eating something, it doesn’t mean they’re making good decisions.”
Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator of North Country CISMA, gave some tips on controlling Oriental bittersweet, recommending that people work out from the inside, “hemming in” the outlying plants rather than going straight for the heavily infested area.
The process could take years depending on the size of the area affected, but if the outliers aren’t treated, they’ll turn into full-blown infestations as well, and the problem will just get worse.
McGarry said the Invasive Species Field Day workshop is held every couple years, to give people an update on new methods for dealing with invasive species.
“It’s a good refresher, and if there are any new techniques or methods available, we can share that with people,” she said.
She noted that the workshop also offers credit hours to pesticide applicators looking to maintain their certification through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.